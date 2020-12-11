Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Allen 34, Plano West 13
Lewisville 48, Boyd 24
Midland Lee 66, EP Montwood 21
Odessa Permian 37, EP Franklin 26
South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14
Region II Bi-District
Dallas Skyline 21, Garland Sachse 14
Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6
Spring 42, The Woodlands 21
Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7
Region III Bi-District
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20
Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14
Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0
Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10
Region IV Bi-District
Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3
Laredo United South def. San Antonio Harlan, forfeit
Mission 27, San Benito 18
Round Rock 35, Lake Travis 21
SA Northside Stevens 22, Laredo United 12
Smithson Valley 24, SA Reagan 20
Westlake Academy 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37
North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16
Northwest Eaton 21, Weatherford 14
San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35
Region II Bi-District
Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0
Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14
Temple 38, Waxahachie 0
Region III Bi-District
Alvin Shadow Creek 55, League City Clear Creek 6
Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16
Houston King 56, Channelview 0
Katy Taylor def. Richmond George Ranch, forfeit
Katy def. Fort Bend Elkins, forfeit
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24
Buda Hays 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33
PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21
SA Johnson 56, SA Wagner 42
SA Northside Brennan 48, Del Rio 0
SA Northside Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo Tascosa 56, EP Chapin 7
EP Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43
Lubbock Coronado 82, EP Bel Air 35
Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28
Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7
Region II Bi-District
Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6
Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6
Longview 41, Lufkin 5
Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9
Region III Bi-District
Cedar Park 72, SA Veterans Memorial 20
Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34, OT
Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18
Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 74, Seguin 70
Region IV Bi-District
CC Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 47, McAllen Rowe 14
Eagle Pass Winn 17, SA Lanier 11
SA Southside 52, SA Jefferson 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, SA Highlands 24
Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35
Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Canyon Randall 21, FW Southwest 10
Clint Horizon 40, EP Irvin 26
EP Burges 42, EP Ysleta 6
EP Parkland 21, EP Austin 7
Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24
Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Polytechnic 0
WF Rider def. FW North Side, forfeit
Region II Bi-District
Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0
Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33
Frisco 52, Royse City 9
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30
Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7
North Forney 32, Denison 25
Region III Bi-District
Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14
Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0
Longview Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28, OT
Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31
Texarkana Texas 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Class 4A Division I
Semifinals
Argyle 37, Canyon 20
Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
Class 4A Division II
Semifinals
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Class 3A Division II
Semifinal
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
TAPPS 6-Man Div I
State Playoffs
Austin TSD 63, Austin Veritas 32
Dallas Lakehill 74, Plano Coram Deo 28
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
State Playoffs
Cedar Park Summit 76, Fredericksburg Heritage 52
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
State Playoffs
Cypress Community Christian 14, SA Holy Cross 0
