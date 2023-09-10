LUBBOCK — Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Bassa had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minute and No. 13 Oregon rallied for a 38-30 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Shough threw for three TDs and ran for 101 yards but was responsible for four turnovers as the Red Raiders’ school-record 23-game winning streak in home openers ended.
The Ducks (2-0) had twice rallied in the fourth quarter behind Nix, who led a pair of drives to go-ahead field goals, capped by a four-minute march to Cameron Lewis’ 34-yarder for a 31-30 lead with 1:10 remaining.
No. 12 Utah 20, Baylor 13: Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the 12th-ranked Utes escaped Baylor with a win in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.
Utah’s winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.
No. 18 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11: Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and No. 18 Oklahoma clawed out a win over SMU.
Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners (2-0), and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles and a sack.
UTSA 20, Texas State 13: Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State.
The Battle of I-35 drew 49,342 fans, the second-largest crowd to watch the Roadrunners in the Alamodome. The schools are just 50 miles apart.
Rice 43, Houston 41 (2OT): JT Daniels tied a career high passing for 401 yards and three scores, Daelen Alexander rushed for three touchdowns and Rice defeated Houston in the 42nd Bayou Bucket.
Daniels finished 28-for-42 passing and registered his second career 400-yard game. His only other came against Mississippi State on November 21, 2020.
Northwestern 38, UTEP 7: Ben Bryant threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and Northwestern used a huge second half to beat UTEP for its first win since a hazing and abuse scandal rocked the athletic department.
The Wildcats (1-1) scored all but seven of their points in the second half in stopping a 12-game losing streak and giving interim coach David Braun his first victory. The win was their first since last year’s opener against Nebraska in Ireland — and their first on this side of the Atlantic since beating Rutgers at Ryan Field in October 2021.
TCU 41, Nicholls State 6: Blake Nowell returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 263 yards and two TDs and ran for another score, and TCU beat FCS-member Nicholls.
Morris was 26-of-30 passing with a 14-yard TD to Jaylon Robinson and a 4-yarder to Alabama transfer JoJo Earle. The quarterback ran six times for 63 yards, including a 32-yard scoring run on a third-and-12 play at the end of the first quarter.
FIU 46, North Texas 39: Kejon Owens ran for three second-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD that gave Florida International the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Hezekiah Masses returned an interception for a touchdown and the Panthers beat North Texas.
Owens finished with 10 carries for a career-high 101 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 89 yards rushing and a score on 18 attempts for FIU (2-1). Keyone Jenkins was 20-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3: Dequan Finn threw for three first-half touchdowns and Peny Boone rushed for three more before intermission as Toledo bounced back from a last-second loss to Illinois by thrashing Texas Southern.
Opening a rare stretch of four straight home games in September, Toledo was a model of efficiency. The Rockets scored 10 touchdowns on their 11 possessions and punted just once while scoring the third most points in school history. Three quarterbacks completed a collective 27 of 32 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns with a dozen receivers pulled in at least one catch. Ten backs had at least one carry as the Rockets rushed for 178 yards.
Sacramento State 34, A&M Commerce 6: Kaiden Bennett had a touchdown pass and ran for 101 yards and two scores to lead Sacramento State to a victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.
Bennett capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and the Hornets (2-0), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Zach Schreiner added a 33-yard field goal and Sac State led 10-0 after one quarter.
Air Force 13, Sam Houston State 3: Owen Burke ran for 75 yards on 18 carries and scored the lone touchdown and Air Force beat Sam Houston.
Burke’s 5-yard scoring run ended an 11-play, 60-yard drive that took almost 6 1/2 minutes and concluded with 5:14 left to seal it.
UL Monroe 24, Lamar 14: Isaiah Woullard and Hunter Smith each ran for more than 100 yards and UL Monroe beat Lamar.
Woullard had 113 yards rushing on 14 carries. Smith added 101 yards on 13 attempts and his 27-yard touchdown run opened the scoring late in the first quarter. Tristan Driggers recovered the ball in the end zone after a blocked punt, and Thad Franklin Jr. scored from a yard out in the second quarter that gave UL Monroe (2-0) a 21-0 halftime lead.
Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View A&M 16: Maverick McIvor threw four touchdown passes and the Abaline Christian special teams and defense added big scores as the Wildcats rolled to a win over Prairie View A&M.
McIvor had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Waydale Jones and connected with Blayne Taylor for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Wildcats made it 21-0 when Chidubem Lebechi blocked a punt that Taelyn Williams recovered in the end zone.
Western Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22: Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth and Western Kentucky rolled to a win over Houston Christian.
Reed was 27 of 33 for 253 yards and his backup, Turner Helton, stopped in to complete all five of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Tarleton State 52, North Alabama 31: Victor Gabalis passed for 301 yards and connected with Keylan Johnson for four touchdowns to help Tarleton State beat North Alabama in a United Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Johnson tied a program record with four receiving touchdowns — covering 13, 64, 55 and 16 yards. His 219 yards receiving rank fifth in program history for a single game.
Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn State 10: Jerrell Wimbley scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns when Stephen F. Austin broke the game open to beat Alcorn State.
After a scoreless third quarter, Wimbley’s touchdowns put the game away with runs of 6 and 67 yards then a 4-yard pass from Mauer.
Incarnate Word 42, Northern Colorado 7: Zach Calzada threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and Incarnate Word rolled to a win over Northern Colorado.
Calzada was 23-of-32 passing with an interception. The Cardinals (1-1) piled up 617 yards, had 29 first downs and went 7 of 14 on third down.