Cumberland Academy’s Adiam Michael knows what it’s like to make it to state as a freshman in cross country.
Now, as a sophomore, Michael is headed back to the UIL State Cross Country Championships.
This time, she will be joined by another Cumberland runner, freshman Abel Solorio.
Solorio came to Cumberland for his freshman year after previously attending Winona.
Solorio placed fourth at the Class 4A Region II meet with a personal record time of 16 minutes and 01.95 seconds.
“It’s great because I’ve really been looking forward to it since the beginning of the season,” Solorio said.
Solorio comes from a family of runners who have competed at a high level. Now, it’s Solorio’s turn.
“He has a strong work ethic,” Cumberland cross country coach William Ritter said.
Solorio said he is aiming to break the 16-minute mark and hopefully place in the Top 10.
Solorio will run in the Class 4A boys race at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Michael is back at state after placing 60th last season with a time of 12:44.08.
The sophomore qualified for state this year with a personal record time of 12:38.86 at the regional meet.
“I’m really excited,” Michael said. “It’s a surprise every year. I just want to go out there and run to the best of my ability, get a higher place than I did last year and possibly beat my personal record again.”
“Adiam has made strong progress this year, and she always comes through at the big races,” Ritter said.
Michael will run in the Class 4A girls race at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
———
Bullard freshman Riley Roberts and senior Hayden Jeffus have also qualified for the state meet.
Roberts posted a time of 12:13.57 at the regional meet, and Jeffus was fifth in the boys race with a time of 16:15.92.
———
Other area state runners are:
Girls: Jacksonville freshman Emily Martinez (5A); Palestine freshman Emerith Hernandez (4A); Canton’s Lexus Eudy and freshman Graycee Wilson (4A); Elkhart freshman Guinevere Young (3A); New Summerfield team of Abigail Hernandez, Esmerelda Luna, Evelyn Rangel, Jennifer Aguilar, Leslie Deanda, Selena Torres and Zuliemy Torres (2A); Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns (2A); Malakoff Cross Roads’ Calista Turner and Cassity Turner (2A); and Union Grove team of Analeice Jones, Ava Wightman, Gracie Stanford, Gracie Winn, Jenna Scott, Macey Alston and Sophie Pyle (2A0;
Boys: Palestine team of Gabriel Gante, Garrett Bowden, Jalbert Sandoval, Luis Castillo, Luis Rangel, Michael Chaidez and Raul Ramirez (4A); Kilgore team of Austin Bain, Zachery Gutierrez, Ab Herrera, Christopher May, Josue Rosas, Yamir Sanchez and Max Torres (4A); Athens’ Hardy Swann and Micah Swann (4A); Rains’ Benjamin Gudger (3A); Grand Saline’s Eden Grant (3A); New Summerfield team of Ary Hernandez, Bryan Zavala, Christian Hernandez, Eleazar Suarez, Jose Sanchez, Marco Uribe and Ramiro Mendoza (2A); LaPoynor’s Caleb Solis and Matthew Driskell (2A); Union Grove’s Kole Burns and Preston Woodall (2A); and Alto’s Forrest Lindsey (2A).
The state cross country schedule is Monday: 1A girls, 9 a.m.; 1A boys, 9:45 a.m.; 3A girls, 11:45 a.m.; 3A boys, 12:30 p.m.; 5A girls, 2:30 p.m.; 5A boys, 3:15 p.m.; Tuesday: 2A girls, 9 a.m.; 2A boys, 9:45 a.m.; 4A girls, 11:45 a.m.; 4A boys, 12:30 p.m.; 6A girls, 2:30 p.m.; 6A boys, 3:15 p.m.