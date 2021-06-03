The Emory Rains Ladycats are on top of the softball world once again.
In an All-East Texas matchup in Austin, Rains scored an 11-5 win over Diboll on Thursday in the Class 3A state softball championship at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas.
The state championship game was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but because of rain the contest started around 7 p.m.
Rains also won the 2019 crown.
Members of the Rains championship squad (39-1) are senior pitcher Sage Hoover, senior pitcher Chanlee Oakes, freshman outfielder Lynzee Hague, sophomore outfielder Brianna Conforto, senior shortstop Leo Terry, senior catcher Sarah Coffman, junior outfielder Myiah Garcia, junior outfielder Madi Reid, sophomore second baseman Avery Songer, sophomore third baseman Mia Caison, freshman outfielder/pitcher Cambree Oakes, sophomore outfielder Raelyn Garcia, junior outfielder Trista Conforto, junior outfielder Bri Mays, sophomore infielder/catcher Landry Lewers and freshman outfielder Anna Tanton.
Scott Delozier is the head coach with his assistants Marisha Harris and Tim Morovick.
Support staff include student trainer Caleigh Piles, manager Emma Emig, statisticians Chloe McCorkle and Gracie Reid, and trainers Kyle Lemarr and Chad Parrish.
Diboll ends its year at 35-6.
---
UIL Softball State Tournament
Tuesday, June 1
Class 1A Semifinals
Dodd City 4, Bloomburg 3, 8 innings
D’Hanis 4, Gail Borden County 1
Class 2A Semifinals
Crawford 1, Pineland West Sabine 0
Stamford 1, Weimar 0
———
Wednesday, June 2
Class 3A Semifinals
Emory Rains 2, Bishop 1
Diboll 9, Holliday 3
Class 1A Final
Dodd City 8, D’Hanis 4
Class 2A Final
Stamford 5, Crawford 4
———
Thursday, June 3
Class 3A Final
Emory Rains 11, Diboll 5
4A Semifinals
Corpus Christi Calallen 10, Iowa Park 9
Liberty 4, Bullard 3
———
Friday, June 4
5A Semifinals
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1), 10 a.m.
Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7), 1 p.m.
6A Semifinals
4 p.m.: Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)
7 p.m.: Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)
———
Saturday, June 5
Class 4A, 5A, 6A Finals
Class 4A Final: Liberty (32-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (33-8), 1 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 7 p.m.
