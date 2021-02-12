The Grace Community School swim team made a big splash in the Alamo City.
The Cougars are state champions after capturing the TAPPS Division II State Swimming & Diving Meet held on Tuesday at the North East ISD’s Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
The Lady Cougars also had a great showing by placing runner-up.
Janet Taylor is the coach of the Grace teams.
The Cougars were down five points to San Antonio TMI with four events to go, but rallied for the victory by scoring 284.5 points to the Panthers’ 229.5. Houston Second Baptist was third with 196 points.
Two Grace replay squads — 200 Medley (1 minute, 45.14 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:34.18)— won the gold.
The medley relay consisted of Joshua Barry, Michael Green, Elijah Braun and Kaden Kozsuch.
Members of the 200 freestyle team were Green, Braun, Eli Coffey and Kozsuch.
Barry and Green were able to achieve individual top three finishes in the 100 backstroke (2nd, Barry) and 100 breaststroke (3, Green).
The Lady Cougars finished second to San Antonio TMI, 282.5 to 225. Spring Frassati Catholic was third at 188.
The Grace girls team also brought home gold in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.10 (Liligrace Bazzell, Ashley Taylor, Blakely Roseberry, Talia Thompson) and silver in the 200 medley relay with a clocking of 2:01.35 (Roseberry, Taylor, Bazzell, Thompson) .
Thompson led the girls with a second-place finish in the 50 free and third place in the 100 yard freestyle. The Cougar swimmers set seven school records.
DIVISION III
Tyler Bishop Gorman sophomore Bradley Richbourg in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.87.
Grace Community School State Swimming Results
Girls
Senior Talia Thompson: second, 50 freestyle; third, 100 freestyle.
Sophomore Blakely Roseberry: third, 200 freestyle; fourth, 100 backstroke.
Sophomore Ashley Taylor: fourth, 100 breaststroke; seventh, 50 freestyle.
Junior Liligrace Bazzell: seventh, 100 backstroke.
Freshman Emalee Dupuis: seventh, 200 individual medley; 14th, 100 breaststroke.
Freshman Isabella Hayes: 12th, 100 backstroke; 27th, 50 freestyle.
Freshman Sidney Boone: 29th, 100 freestyle; 33rd, 50 freestyle.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1, Bazzell, Taylor, Roseberry, Thompson.
200 Medley Relay — 2, Roseberry, Taylor, Bazzell, Thompson.
400 Freestyle Relay— 5, Bazzell, Hayes, Dupuis, Boone.
Boys Results
Senior Elijah Braun: fourth, 100 butterfly; seventh, 50 freestyle.
Junior Joshua Barry: second, 100 backstroke; fourth, 200 freestyle.
Sophomore Michael Green: 3, 100 breaststroke; fourth, 200 individual medley.
Junior Kaden Kozsuch: fourth, 100 breaststroke; seventh, 200 individual medley.
Junior Eli Coffey: fifth, 50 freestyle; eighth, 100 breaststroke.
Sophomore Colton Harmon: 11th, 100 freestyle; 14th, 50 freestyle.
Sophomore Caleb Wilson: 17th, 100 backstroke; 28th, 50 freestyle.
Freshman Seth Wilson: fifth, 200 individual medley.
200 Medley Relay: 1, Barry, Green, Braun, Kozsuch.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Green, Braun, Coffey, Kozsuch.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Barry, Coffey, Harmon, S. Wilson.