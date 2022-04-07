All Saints Episcopal School, paced by back-to-back singles champion Lauren Kiblinger and two doubles titles, captured TAPPS 4A State Tennis Championships that concluded on Tuesday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center in Waco.
The Tyler school now has won 29 state tennis championships — 15 by the Trojans and 14 by the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans won the team title with 23.5 points, followed by Midland Trinity (16.5) and Sugar Land Logos Prep (14).
In the boys race, the Trojans won with 23 points, followed by Sugar Land Logos Prep (10.5), San Marcos Academy (10.5) and Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (10).
Also, All Saints netters Lauren Kiblinger and Nathan Kiblinger were honored with the Sportsmanship Awards for Class 4A. This award was voted on by the tournament officials and directors.
GIRLS
Lauren Kiblinger, a junior, now has back-to-back singles championships. She dropped just three games in four matches.
Kiblinger defeated Eryn Triplett of Lubbock Trinity Christian, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals.
Earlier victories were 6-0, 6-0 over Hope Pressley, Austin Veritas Academy, in the first round; 6-1, 6-0 over Ellery Baker, Midland Trinity, in the quarterfinals; and 6-0, 6-0 over Jessica Roberts, Dallas Shelton, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals.
Bishop Gorman's Amalie Bender won a first round match over Sarah Britton of San Marcos Academy (6-0, 6-1) before falling in the quarterfinals to lost to eventual runner-up Triplett (7-5, 6-0).
After finishing as state runners-up to teammates Grace Pawelkowski and Emma Self in 2021, Lady Trojan junior Millie McGehee and senior Caroline Twaddell won the gold in 2022.
The squad did not drop a set.
McGehee and Twaddell defeated a team from Sugar Land Logos Prep (H. Gonzales-M. Caudle) in the championship, 6-4, 6-4.
Other wins were over teams from Schertz John Paul II Catholic (T. Blymer-E. Neely, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round); Sugar Land Logos Prep (A. McCormick-L. Park, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals); and Midland Trinity (A. Bowcutt-J. Thomas, 6-0, 6-0).
The All Saints junior duo of Ashley Bloch and Lauren Davis won over a team from Pasadena First Baptist (J. Krueger-L. Gefrides, 6-3, 6-3) in the first round. In the quarterfinals Bloch and Davis fell to a team from Midland Trinity (S. Sanz-B. Butts).
BOYS
All Saints freshman Nathan Kiblinger finished third in the boys singles draw.
Kilblinger scored wins over Layton Schawe, San Marcos Academy, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round; and Rory Arnold, Houston Northland Christian, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Inaki Infante-Valenzuela of San Marcos Academy won over Kiblinger, 6-3, 6-3. Timothy Nguyen, of Houston St. Thomas, won the singles championship over Infante-Valenzuela, 7-6, 6-0.
Mason Adcock, an All Saints junior, scored a first round win over Julian Figueroa, Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. He ran up against eventual champion Nguyen in the quarterfinals and dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match.
After finishing as runners-up to All Saints teammates Surya Dasupta and William Callender last year, All Saints juniors James Moore and Cullen Walker turned that silver into gold this year.
Moore and Walker did not drop a set and won over a team from Sugar Land Logos Prep (D. Halim-J. Varghese, 6-2, 6-1) in the championship.
Other wins were over squads from San Marcos Academy (A. Payne-N. Blackston, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round); Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (A. Jones-B. Farley, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals); and San Antonio Lutheran (S. Jones-K. Kaesch, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals).
The All Saints junior duo of Jess Chisholm and Rex Davis won the first round (4-6, 6-1, 10-3 over L. Engelhart-B. Cox of Austin Veritas Academy), but lost in the quarterfinals (7-6, 6-3 to R. Sukumar-L. Kim of Midland Trinity).