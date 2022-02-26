COMMERCE — For the seventh time in program history, the Brownsboro Bearettes are state bound.
Brownsboro took a 45-39 win over Dallas Lincoln in the Class 4A Region II final Saturday afternoon at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Field House.
“I’ve done this for nearly 30 years and gotten close a couple of times,” Brownsboro head girls basketball coach and alum Jeremy Durham said. “It’s what we all strive for, to reach that mountain top, and this is an unbelievably special group. And to do it in Brownsboro and representing Brownsboro, I can’t even put into words what that means to me.
“Any time that I get to represent this community, it’s an honor. I thought we had a chance last year, but we didn’t quite get where we wanted to get. We’ve got some work left to do, but this is a special group. You get this many seniors, and it’s either going to be real good or real bad, and it’s real good, real real good.”
Brownsboro has advanced to the state semifinals in 1967, 1981, 1988, 1994, 2003 and most recently in 2006 before Saturday’s victory.
“It means everything to us,” senior Paris Miller said. “We’ve been working for this forever. We’ve been here three times, and we finally got it done. I couldn’t have done it without the best coaches and the best teammates.
Brownsboro entered the fourth quarter on Saturday with a 29-27 lead, but Lincoln quickly tied the score on a putback by Grace Spencer. After not scoring the first three quarters, Miller got her first bucket of the game with a putback floater to put the Beareattes back in front.
With Brownsboro leading 33-30, Lincoln got a triple from LaKendria Waters to tie the score at 33 with 5:25 to play. Miller then hit a turnaround with 3:56 to play to spark a 9-2 Brownsboro run with Miller scoring seven of the points to push the score to 42-35 with 1:28 remaining.
Linclon cut the score to 43-39 with 22 seconds left. Miller sank two free throws with seven seconds left. Lincoln’s JaMya Maryland dribbled to the basket and put up a shot that was blocked by Miller. Mekhayia Moore grabbed the rebound, and threw it down the court as time expired, sending the Bearettes into celebration.
“It feels like a dream or something,” Moore said. “When Paris blocked the ball, and I grabbed it and I sent it across the floor, I started to tear up, because we’ve worked so hard for this moment. For us to finally be here right now, for us to go to state and have a chance to win a state championship, it means a lot. It means a lot to our entire town.”
And most of that town was inside the gym on Saturday cheering on the Bearettes.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Miller said. “We have the best fans there is.”
“We play a lot better with a big crowd,” Durham said. “That’s the tradition of basketball in Brownsboro. It’s also the tradition of our community. We’re going to support our kids in basketball and ag and band and certainly academics. That’s just what Brownsboro is.”
Lincoln got up 4-0 early before baskets by Moore and Khyra Garrett tied the score. After Lincoln went back ahead, Brownsboro went on an 8-0 run to lead 14-6. The Lady Tigers ended the quarter with a 6-0 spurt to cut the score to 14-12.
A 9-0 run in the second quarter put Lincoln ahead 21-16. The Lady Tigers led 23-21 at the break.
Moore knocked down an early triple in the third quarter. The lead changed hands a couple of times before Khayla Garrett sank a tying free throw, and Khyra Garrett scored a runner with 1:14 left in the third quarter and was fouled. Khyra Garrett was hurt on the play, and Rebecca Rumbo had to come in to shoot the free throw. Khyra Garrett returned to the court to start the fourth quarter.
Moore scored a game-high 14 points and had seven rebounds. Miller had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Khyra Garrett scored 10 points. Miller and Khyra Garrett each had three steals.
Spencer, a freshman, led Lincoln with 9 points.
Brownsboro (38-2) will play in the Class 4A semifinals at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. Friday the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Bearettes’ opponent and game time will be announced by the UIL on Sunday.
———
Brownsboro 45, Dallas Lincoln 39
Brownsboro 14 7 8 16 — 45
Lincoln 12 11 4 12 — 39
BROWNSBORO — Khyra Garrett 3-7 4-4 10; Mekhayia Moore 5-11 2-5 14; Allie Cooper 0-3 4-4 4; Paris Miller 4-11 2-2 11; Tori Hooker 0-1 0-0 0; Khayla Garrett 2-5 1-4 6; Rebecca Rumbo 0-0 0-1 0; Caylor Blackmon 0-0 0-0 0.
LINCOLN — Da’Mia Freeman 3-6 0-0 6; JaMya Maryland 3-6 0-1 6; Grace Spencer 4-5 1-3 9; Heaven Hayden 3-11 0-0 6; Mikayla Brown 3-5 0-0 6; LaKendria Waters 2-7 0-0 6; Arryanna Lowery 0-0 0-0 0; Kayla Vasher 0-0 0-0 0.
3-POINTERS: Brownsboro 4-14 (Moore 2-3); Lincoln 2-12 (Waters 2-6).
REBOUNDS: Brownsboro 25 (Moore 7); Lincoln 28 (Brown 6).