SAN ANTONIO — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs shoot for their seven state basketball championship on Thursday in the Alamo City.
The Lady Mustangs (28-4) meet Lipan (29-3) in the Class 2A title game at 10 a.m. at Alamodome.
Martin’s Mill has appeared in five of the last six and in 13 of the last 15 state tournaments to become a state Final Four staple.
The Lady Mustangs have won state titles in 2006 (1A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2013 (1A Division I), 2015 (2A), 2018 (2A) and 2019 (2A).
Tommy Cross is in his sixth year as head coach at Martin’s Mill, leading the Lady Mustangs to two state championships and five Final Fours. Taylor Wilson is his assistant.
Lady Mustangs team members include: 5-8 senior forward Ashley Reiser; 5-10 junior center Kylee Lookabaugh; 5-7 freshman guard Kate Lindsey; 5-5 senior guard Kalie Dunavant; 5-7 sophomore guard Mattie Burns; 5-10 sophomore forward Libby Rogers; 5-7 junior guard Jada Celsur; 5-8 junior forward Bailey Goggans and 5-2 freshman guard Halle Hawes.
Support staff include: manager Braleigh Whitus; manager Davvi Swain; student trainer Kenzie Cross; athletic trainer Kylee Cross; trainer Doug Boxell; statistician Dina Cross and team doctor Jean Roach.
Lipan is in its ninth state tournament, including back-to-back. Last year, the Lady Indians competed in Class 1A, falling in the final to Nazareth. This is the first time Lipan has made the state tourney in Class 2A.
The Lady Indians won the 2016 state championship in Class 1A, a 55-43 decision over Nazareth.
This will be the second meeting between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Indians this season. Lipan won over Martin’s Mill 65-45 on Nov. 10 in Martin’s Mill.
2021 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 10-11
Alamodome, San Antonio
Championship Games
Wednesday, March 10
Class 1A — Dodd City 30, Nazareth 21
Class 3A — Brownfield 68, Fairfield 64 (OT)
Class 5A — Cedar Park 46, Frisco Liberty 39
Thursday, March 11
Class 2A — Lipan (29-3) vs. Martin’s Mill (28-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A — Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) vs. Canyon (30-1), 2 p.m.
Class 6A — Cypress Creek (32-0) vs. DeSoto (27-2), 7 p.m.
