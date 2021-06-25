The Tyler Lions captured two wins in pool play on Friday to advance to the Championship Bracket of the Texas 7on7 Football Championships in College Station.
The Lions, coached by Reginald Coleman for the 17th year, will tangle with College Station in the first round of the single elimination tournament. The Tyler-College Station game is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Field 13A at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
The winner of the Lions and Cougars game will face the winner of Little Elm and Katy Cinco Ranch in the second round at 9:30 a.m. on Field 12A. The remainder of the games are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. (quarterfinals), 11:15 a.m. (semifinals) and noon (championship).
Tyler opened the tournament on Friday with a 21-19 victory over Houston Lamar. In the second game, Flower Mound Marcus topped the Lions, 35-28. Cujo then knocked off El Paso Americas, 27-14.
Flower Mound Marcus won Pool M with a 3-0 mark, followed by Tyler (2-1), Houston Lamar (1-2) and El Paso Americas (0-3). Marcus will join the Lions in the championship bracket. The Marauders will meet Wolfforth Frenship in the first round. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Lake Travis and Alvin Shadow Creek.
Houston Lamar and El Paso Americas will play in the consolation bracket.
Division I is for Class 6A and 5A public schools, along with Division I private schools.
DIVISION II
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won their first two games on Friday in bracket play before falling to eventual champion Kaufman in the quarterfinals round.
The Bulldogs defeated Hitchcock (20-18) in the first round and Paris (20-0) in the Round of 16.
That set up the matchup between the East Texas teams with Kaufman taking a 16-0 win over CH in the quarterfinals.
The Lions followed with a 20-7 victory over Dumas in the semifinals and then knocked off Argyle, 20-13, in the championship match.
Carthage won its first round game over Brownwood (19-12) before falling to Breckenridge (18-7) in the single-elimination bracket play.
Division II is for Class 4A and 3A DI public schools, along with all other private schools not in Division I.
DIVISION III
The Daingerfield Tigers advanced to the semifinals before falling in the Division III Tournament.
Daingerfield defeated fellow East Texas school Garrison (24-13) in the first round, followed by wins over Wink (18-8) and Rosebud-Lott (12-6). In the semifinals, Childress edged the Tigers 27-20.
East Bernard won the championship, 19-14, over Childress.
Division III is for Class 1A through 3A DII public schools.
---
2021 Texas 7on7 Championships
Presented by Texas National Guard
Veterans Park and Athletic Complex
3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Division I Pools
(5A or 6A public, SPC or TAPPS Division I private)
A — Haslet Eaton 38, Corpus Christi Carroll 7; Katy Tompkins 34, Nacogdoches 6; Haslet Eaton 44, Nacogdoches 7; Katy Tompkins 35, Corpus Christi Carroll 13 Corpus Christi Carroll 19, Nacogdoches 13 Haslet Eaton 26, Katy Tompkins 13. (Haslet Eaton, 3-0; Katy Tompkins, 2-1; Corpus Christi Carroll, 1-2; Nacogdoches, 0-3).
B — (Colleyville Heritage 37, Edinburg North 13; The Woodlands 34, Hutto 20; The Woodlands 48, Edinburg North 16; Colleyville Heritage 25, Hutto 20; Colleyville Heritage 19, The Woodlands 13; Hutto 33, Edinburg North 27. (Colleyville Heritage, 3-0; The Woodlands, 2-1; Hutto, 1-2; Edinburg North, 0-3).
C — 1, El Paso Eastwood; 2, Frisco Wakeland; 3, Georgetown; 4, Spring. (Spring 21, Georgetown 12; Frisco Wakeland 20, El Paso Eastwood 13; Spring 24, Frisco Wakeland 6; El Paso Eastland 20, Georgetown 18; Spring 32, El Paso Eastwood 21; Frisco Wakeland 20, Georgetown 12. (Spring, 3-0; Frisco Wakeland, 2-1; El Paso Eastwood, 1-2; Georgetown, 0-3).
D — 1, Azle; 2, Beaumont West Brook; 3, Humble Atascoita; 4, Lewisville Hebron. (Azle 31, Beaumont West Brook 13; Lewisville Hebron 28, Humble Atascocita 25; Lewisville Hebron 20, Beaumont West Brook 14; Humble Atascocita 26, Azle 19; Lewisville Hebron 32, Azle 7; Beaumont West Brook 26, Humble Atascocita 12. (Lewisville Hebron, 3-0; Azle, 1-2; Humble Atascocita 1-2, Beaumont West Brook, 1-2).
E — College Station 28, Conroe Grand Oaks 6; Wolfforth Frenship 28, Midlothian 14; Conroe Grand Oaks 20, Wolfforth Frenship 19; College Station 42, Midlothian 7; College Station 48, Wolfforth Frenship 6; Midlothian 27, Conroe Grand Oaks 26. (College Station, 3-0; Conroe Grand Oaks, 1-2; Wolfforth Frenship, 1-2; Midlothian, 1-2).
F — Alvin Shadow Creek 25, Cedar Park 12; Little Elm 27, Mercedes 21; Mercedes 20, Cedar Park 19; Little Elm 19, Alvin Shadow Creek 6; Alvin Shadow Creek 26, Mercedes 19; Little Elm 21, Cedar Park 20. (Little Elm, 3-0; Alvin Shadow Creek, 2-1; Mercedes, 1-2; Cedar Park, 0-3).
G — Klein Collins 35, Buda Johnson 6; Mission Veterans Memorial 33, Prosper 18; Klein Collins 19, Prosper 7; Mission Veterans Memorial 19, Buda Johnson 13; Prosper 34, Buda Johnson 28; Mission Veterans Memorial 31, Klein Collins 27. (Mission Veterans Memorial, 3-0; Klein Collins, 2-1; Prosper, 1-2; Buda Johnson, 0-3).
H — Cy Woods 32, Arlington Lamar 25; Garland 35, El Paso Coronado 12; Cy Woods 27, Garland 18; Arlington Lamar 28, El Paso Coronado 14; Arlington Lamar 27, Garland 20; Cy Woods def. El Paso Coronado. (Cy Woods, 3-0; Arlington Lamar, 2-1; Garland, 1-2; El Paso Coronado, 0-3).
I — DeSoto 33, Cypress Bridgeland 26; Killeen Harker Heights 28, Harlingen 19; DeSoto 20, Harlingen 7; Killeen Harker Heights 32, Cypress Bridgeland 6; Cypress Bridgeland 35, Harlingen 27; DeSoto 20, Killeen Harker Heights 13. (DeSoto, 3-0; Killeen Harker Heights, 2-1; Cypress Bridgeland, 1-2; Harlingen, 0-3).
J — Austin Anderson 29, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 12; Midland Legacy 27, Cy-Falls 0; Midland Legacy 25, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 19; Austin Anderson 25, Cy-Falls 19; Midland Lee 26, Austin Anderson 13; Cy-Falls def. Trophy Club Byron Nelson. (Midland Legacy, 3-0; Austin Anderson, 2-1; Cy-Falls, 1-2; Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 0-3).
K — San Antonio Warren 19, Dickinson 13; Temple 42, Wylie East 36; Dickinson 20, Temple 19; Wylie East 18, San Antonio Warren 14; Wylie East 19, Dickinson 12; San Antonio Warren 28, Temple 27. (San Antonio Warren, 2-1; Wylie East, 2-1; Temple, 1-2; Dickinson, 1-2).
L — Frisco Lone Star 32, Laredo United South 14; Richmond Foster 21, Port Neches-Groves 19; Richmond Foster 27, Laredo United South 12; Frisco Lone Star 28, Port Neches-Groves 20; Frisco Lone Star 26, Richmond Foster 21; Port Neches-Groves 24, Laredo United South 21. (Frisco Lone Star, 3-0; Richmond Foster, 2-1; Port Neches-Groves, 1-2; Laredo United South, 0-3).
M — Flower Mound Marcus 22, El Paso Americas 19; Tyler 21, Houston Lamar 19; Flower Mound Marcus 35, Tyler 28; Houston Lamar 12, El Paso Americas 6; Tyler 27, El Paso Americas 14; Flower Mound Marcus 21, Houston Lamar 14. (Flower Mound Marcus, 3-0; Tyler, 2-1; Houston Lamar, 1-2; El Paso Americas, 0-3).
N — Katy Cinco Ranch 26, El Paso Eastlake 19; Lake Travis 27, Richardson Pearce 23; Katy Cinco Ranch 27, Richardson Pearce 21; Lake Travis 23, El Paso Eastlake 19; Richardson Pearce 27, El Paso Eastlake 25; Lake Travis 21, Katy Cinco Ranch 19. (Lake Travis, 3-0; Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-1; Richardson Pearce, 1-2; El Paso Eastlake, 0-3).
O — Denton Guyer 32, A&M Consolidated 6; Klein Cain 31, Midland Christian 19; Midland Christian 35, Denton Guyer 34; Klein Cain 20, A&M Consolidated 6; Midland Christian 41, A&M Consolidated 32; Klein Cain 26, Denton Guyer 12.
P — Austin Westlake 40, Cy-Fair 15; Denton Braswell 35, Harlingen South 13; Harlingen South 13, Cy-Fair 8; Austin Westlake 34, Denton Braswell 20; Austin Westlake 33, Harlingen South 20 Cy-Fair 19, Denton Braswell 13. (Austin Westlake, 3-0; Denton Braswell, 1-2; Harlingen South, 1-2; Cy-Fair, 1-2).
Division I Championship Bracket — The top two teams in each pool will play in the Championship Bracket beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth place teams will play in the Consolation Bracket beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Championship Bracket
First Round (Left Bracket) — Haslet Eaton vs. Killeen Harker Heights; Colleyville Heritage vs. Austin Anderson; Spring vs. San Antonio Warren; Lewisville Hebron vs. Richmond Foster; College Station vs. Tyler; Little Elm vs. Katy Cinco Ranch; Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Midland Christian; Cy Woods vs. Denton Braswell.
First Round (Right Bracket) — DeSoto vs. Katy Tompkins; Midland Legacy vs. The Woodlands; Wylie East vs. Frisco Wakeland; Frisco Lone Star vs. Azle; Flower Mound Marcus vs. Wolfforth Frenship; Lake Travis vs. Alvin Shadow Creek; Klein Cain vs. Klein Collins; Austin Westlake vs. Arlington Lamar.
Consolation Bracket
First Round (Left Bracket) — Corpus Christi Carroll vs. Harlingen; Hutto vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson; El Paso Eastwood vs. Temple; Beaumont West Brook vs. Laredo United South; Midlothian vs. El Paso Americas; Mercedes vs. El Paso Eastlake; Prosper vs. A&M Consolidated; Garland vs. Cy-Fair.
First Round (Right Bracket) — Cypress Bridgeland vs. Nacogdoches; Cy-Falls vs. Edinburg North; Dickinson vs. Georgetown; Port Neches-Groves vs. Humble Atascocita; Houston Lamar vs. Conroe Grand Oaks; Richardson Pearce vs. Cedar Park; Denton Guyer vs. Buda Johnson; Harlingen South vs. El Paso Coronado.
---
Division II Championship Bracket
First Round — Dumas 26, Tuscola Jim Ned 13; Celina 20, Somerset 6; Carthage 19, Brownwood 12; Breckenridge 20, Silsbee 12; Paris 19, Lorena 18; Chapel Hill 20, Hitchcock 18; Kaufman 43, La Feria 42; Melissa 22, Hamshire-Fannett 20; Austin LBJ 13, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7; Midothian Heritage 26, Pleasanton 6; The Woodlands Christian 13, El Campo 6; Lake Belton 14, Graham 12; Little River Academy 15, Needville 14; China Spring 35, Cuero 14; Wimberley 27, Jourdanton 18; Argyle 38, Whitney 8.
Round of 16 — Dumas 48, Celina 7; Breckenridge 18, Carthage 7; Chapel Hill 20, Paris 0; Kaufman 26, Melissa 12; Midlothian Heritage 32, Austin LBJ 28; Lake Belton 14, The Woodlands Christian 6; China Spring 43, Little River Academy 22; Argyle 25, Wimberley 14.
Quarterfinals — Dumas 26, Breckenridge 25; Kaufman 16, Chapel Hill 0; Midlothian Heritage 34, Lake Belton 25; Argyle 14, China Spring 12.
Semifinals — Kaufman 20, Dumas 7; Argyle 20, Midlothian Heritage 7.
Championship — Kaufman 20, Argyle 13.
---
Division III Championship Bracket
First Round — Daingerfield 24, Garrison 13; Wink 28, Lexington 25; Corrigan-Camden 13, Eastland 12; Rosebud-Lott 26, Albany 21; Waskom 33, Collinsville 19; Childress 21, Falls City 19; Crane 36, Mildred 22; Chilton 19, Hearne 13; Rogers 19, Flatonia 14; Dublin 49, Tolar 18; East Bernard 41, Miles 21; Eldorado 31, Tidehaven 14; Franklin 14, Alpine 0; Hawley 27, Palmer 19; Gunter 27, Archer City 12; Stratford 25, Poth 13.
Round of 16 — Daingerfield 18, Wink 8; Rosebud-Lott 13, Corrigan-Camden 0; Childress 20, Waskom 7; Crane 21, Chilton 14; Dublin 28, Rogers 15; East Bernard 35, Eldorado 13; Franklin 26, Hawley 19; Stratford 20, Gunter 12.
Quarterfinals — Daingerfield 12, Rosebud-Lott 6; Childress 28, Crane 16; East Bernard 35, Dublin 21; Franklin 49, Stratford 14.
Semifinals — Childress 27, Daingerfield 20; East Bernard 19, Franklin 14.
Championship — East Bernard 19, Childress 14.