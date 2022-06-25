_A1A5174.jpg
Longview’s Jordan Allen throws a pass to one of his receivers in game action Friday afternoon in College Station.

 Howard Esse/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

After winning their pool with a 3-0 record, the Longview Lobos fell in the first round on Saturday of the Texas 7on7 Championships in College Station.

The Lobos lost to Klein Clain, 33-14, in Division I bracket play at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

On Friday, Longview scored pool play wins over Lubbock Coronado (31-19), Cypress Falls (33-13) and Fort Worth Brewer (32-21).  

Cain lost in the next round to Killeen Harker Heights, 33-6.

DeSoto won the championship with a 27-14 win over Midlothian Heritage in the final.

DeSoto reached the finale with wins over Rockwall-Heath (28-20), College Station (38-25), Trophy Club Byron Nelson (33-28) and Klein Collins (32-27).

Midlothian Heritage scored wins over Wichita Falls Rider (29-19), Lake Dallas (27-20), Mesquite Horn (27-19) and Fort Bend Hightower (21-20).

Frisco Wakeland won the Division I consolation bracket with a 26-20 win over Katy Cinco Ranch.

 
 

