After winning their pool with a 3-0 record, the Longview Lobos fell in the first round on Saturday of the Texas 7on7 Championships in College Station.
The Lobos lost to Klein Clain, 33-14, in Division I bracket play at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.
On Friday, Longview scored pool play wins over Lubbock Coronado (31-19), Cypress Falls (33-13) and Fort Worth Brewer (32-21).
Cain lost in the next round to Killeen Harker Heights, 33-6.
DeSoto won the championship with a 27-14 win over Midlothian Heritage in the final.
DeSoto reached the finale with wins over Rockwall-Heath (28-20), College Station (38-25), Trophy Club Byron Nelson (33-28) and Klein Collins (32-27).
Midlothian Heritage scored wins over Wichita Falls Rider (29-19), Lake Dallas (27-20), Mesquite Horn (27-19) and Fort Bend Hightower (21-20).
Frisco Wakeland won the Division I consolation bracket with a 26-20 win over Katy Cinco Ranch.