In his 17 years as coach of the Lions' 7on7 football team, this was the latest start for Reginald Coleman.
Although Tyler High has played in only two tournaments, Cujo caught fire and the squad is one of the hottest teams entering this weekend's Texas 7on7 Championships, presented by the Texas National Guard.
"We did not play well in the opening half of the Tyler Legacy Tournament with Wylie East, but since then we have been on a roll," said Coleman, whose teams in the past began competing in late May as opposed to this year starting in late mid-June.
The Lions are 6-1 with six straight wins and begin pool play on Friday in the tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
"This team has come together quickly," Coleman said. "Although they were coming off a 2-7 season in the fall, they were very upbeat and eager to learn and get better. They have meshed and have the right chemistry, even though we got a late start."
Tyler is in the Division I Pool M with El Paso Americas, Flower Mound Marcus and Houston Lamar.
"We are in a very competitive pool," Coleman said. "Houston Lamar is very similar to our team and Flower Mound Marcus is always a powerhouse. I don't know much about the El Paso team, but all three games will be super competitive."
Friday's schedule has the Lions meeting Houston Lamar at 1:45 p.m. on Field B, followed by taking on Flower Mound Marcus at 3:15 p.m. on Field A. Tyler will then face El Paso Americas at 4:45 p.m. on Field A.
The top two teams in each pool will play in the Championship Bracket beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth place teams will play in the Consolation Bracket beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
As far as talent and competitiveness, Coleman said although the team is very young, it has the same qualities of his 2012 team that won the national championship.
Quarterbacking the Lions is Eli Holt, a transfer from Manor, and sophomore Derrick McFall. Some of the others on the Cujo unit include junior Montrell Wade, junior Ashad Walker, junior Ja'davion Lacy, junior CJ Gilliam, junior De'Jaylon Beal and junior Makavion Potts.
Coleman describes his team as a hungry group who aspire to learn and get better each day. He feels the summer of success will lead to a fall of wins.
In the Tyler Legacy Tournament, the Lions fell to Wylie East, 24-19, in their first game before taking wins over Corsicana (40-7) and Sulphur Springs (39-18).
Tyler then competed in the Keller Fossil Ridge Tournament where the Lions earned a state berth with victories over Frisco (26-14), Princeton (39-21), Rockwall-Heath (42-18) and Keller Timber Creek (34-32).
---
2021 Texas 7on7 Championships
Presented by Texas National Guard
Veterans Park and Athletic Complex
3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Division I Pools
(5A or 6A public, SPC or TAPPS Division I private)
A — 1, Corpus Christi Carroll; 2, Haslet Eaton; 3, Katy Tompkins; 4, Nacogdoches.
B — 1, Colleyville Heritage; 2, Edinburg North; 3, Hutto; 4, The Woodlands.
C — 1, El Paso Eastwood; 2, Frisco Wakeland; 3, Georgetown; 4, Spring.
D — 1, Azle; 2, Beaumont West Brook; 3, Humble Atascoita; 4, Lewisville Hebron.
E — 1, College Station; 2, Conroe Grand Oaks; 3, Midlothian; 4, Wolfforth Frenship.
F — 1, Alvin Shadow Creek; 2, Cedar Park; 3, Little Elm; 4, Mercedes.
G — 1, Buda Johnson; 2, Klein Collins; 3, Mission Veterans Memorial; 4, Prosper.
H — 1, Arlington Lamar; 2, Cypress Woods; 3, El Paso Coronado; 4, Garland.
I — 1, Cypress Bridgeland; 2, DeSoto; 3, Killeen Harker Heights; 4, Harlingen.
J — 1, Austin Anderson; 2, Trophy Club Byron Nelson; 3, Cy-Falls; 4, Midland Legacy.
K — 1, Dickinson; 2, San Antonio Warren; 3, Temple; 4, Wylie East.
L — 1, Frisco Lone Star; 2, Laredo United South; 3, Port Neches-Groves; 4, Richmond Foster.
M — 1, El Paso Americas; 2, Flower Mound Marcus; 3, Houston Lamar; 4, Tyler.
N — 1, El Paso Eastlake; 2, Katy Cinco Ranch; 3, Lake Travis; 4, Richardson Pearce.
O — 1, A&M Consolidated; 2, Denton Guyer; 3, Klein Cain; 4, Midland Christian.
P — 1, Austin Westlake; 2, Cy-Fair; 3, Denton Braswell; 4, Harlingen South.
Friday's Game Schedule for Division I (Pools A through H)
1 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
2:30 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
Friday's Game Schedule for Division I (Pools I through P)
1:45 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
3:15 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4:45 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
