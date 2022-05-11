It may have been the spring game, but the Lions were already looking forward to summer workouts and the fall season.
With cheerleaders cheering away, the Big Blue Band playing loud, the Brigadettes dancing and a new Lady Lion mascot joining the Big Lion, Tyler High School’s football team put on a show.
With fans in the stands, there were some explosive plays as the Blue won over the White 29-21 at the THS Field.
Standouts such Derrick McFall, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum, Marquette Martin, De’Marion Dewberry and Ahstin Watkins made plays, among others.
Ricklan Holmes, who is entering his 11th season as the Lions head coach, told his team he was happy with their improvement.
Later he added, “Anytime you go through 15 practices like we did and you come out healthy, that is going to be a good thing,” Holmes said. “I feel like we got better in every area we needed to get better in in order to be a very competitive and successful football team in 2022.”
Holmes saw that competitiveness in the Blue-White Game.
“I saw guys getting after each other,” Holmes said. “They let their emotions take over a couple times and that is something we need to continue to work on. I loved the desire, the fire, the drive, the competitiveness.”
The game started with three possessions ending with interceptions. Martin started it all with a leaping pick off, followed by Ja’Davion Lacy doing the same in the end zone. Wade added a pick and a long return. Jason Wickware also recovered a fumble.
McFall had TD receptions of 25 and 69 yards on swing passes for the Blue. Dewberry had a 36-yard TD dash for the White. Watkins hit Crawford for a 41-yard pass.
A number of Lions played quarterback including Watkins, SirDarius Alexander, Randy Hymes, Jayden Jones, JaBralyn Williams, Nicholas Collins, Terrell Crawford and Nicolas Stephens-McGowan.
Jones hit Lacy for a long gain. Caiden Drummer had some tough runs as did Dewberry and Jamal Williams.
There were a number of college coaches roaming the sidelines, including some from Vanderbilt, Alcorn State, Colorado State, UTSA, New Mexico State and Tyler Junior College, among others.
McFall, the highly recruited speedster, said he enjoyed his visit to Austin for the spring game and the University of Texas. He said he picked up another offer from Penn State this week as well as earlier offers from UT and Alabama and numerous others.
The rising junior who plays every position said he may make his decision in the summer before his senior season.
McFall, along with Wade, noted how hard the Lions have worked during the offseason and spring. They are both looking for a standout season.
Wade, another speedster who plays receiver and DB, said he plans to take official visits to Boston College, North Texas, UTSA, Colorado State and Colorado.
Watkins, who also plays defensive end and tight end, said some of his offers include TCU, Colorado State, Alcorn State and Northern Arizona.
The Lions’ summer workouts begin June 6 with the players reporting for fall drills the first week of August. Tyler has a scrimmage date at Terrell on Aug. 19. THS then opens the season on the road at Marshall on Aug. 26.
Marshall is followed by away games with Tyler Legacy (Sept. 2) and Mesquite Horn (Sept. 9).
The District 7-5A Division I schedule includes: vs. North Mesquite (Sept. 16); at McKinney North (Sept. 22); vs. Lancaster (Oct. 7); vs. West Mesquite (Oct. 14); at Lufkin (Oct. 21); vs. Longview (Oct. 28) and at Forney (Nov. 4).