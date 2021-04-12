A year ago, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were doing Zoom meetings and virtual workouts due to COVID-19.
And that was with a new head coach at the helm.
Now, after a 6-6 campaign and the program’s first playoff victory since 2009 in Joe Willis’ inaugural season, the Red Raiders hit the practice field on Monday for spring football.
“One, it’s fun to be back out here on the field with these guys,” Willis said. “We had a great season, and I’m excited to build on it.
“The second thing I’m excited about is this is my first spring here. Spring is important for a football coach. You have to make so many decisions in the spring, and this is a great time to evaluate talent. Going into next year, there will be so many questions that will be answered, whereas last year, we had a lot of questions still.”
One thing that’s certain is that the Red Raiders will enter the season with two of the more dynamic running backs in the country. Jamarion Miller is a four-star recruit rated as the No. 7 running back in the nation with offers from Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, USC and many more. Donnell is a three-star recruit with offers from Colorado, Kansas, Houston, Nevada, UTSA and others.
“It feels great to be back out here,” Donnell said. “We came out and competed today. Everybody is getting the hang of everything and getting used to what it feels like to be on the field again.”
One of the big questions will be who will start at quarterback following the graduation of Trent Adams. Senior Bruce Bruckner, junior Walker Freeman and sophomore Luke Wolf are battling for the job.
“All three of those guys are really good,” Willis said. “All three of those guys have advantages over the other. That process will play out over the spring. I feel good about any of those three. It could be any one of those guys that wins the job going into the fall. And honestly, that’s something that probably won’t even solidify until the fall.”
Willis said there will be a lot of emphasis put on the defensive side of the ball during the spring. The Red Raiders bring back a bulk of their secondary but will have plenty of key players to replace up front with the departure of several linebackers and defensive linemen.
Offensive line will also be an area where Legacy has some holes to fill, but the return of Kade Fry and Donavan Jordan will help that process.
“It was a good first day,” Jordan said. “There’s always room for improvement. We just have to keep coming out and attacking every day as hard as we can.”
Legacy will hold its spring game at 5:30 p.m. May 14 at Red Raider Field.