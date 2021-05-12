It may have been a spring football game, but it felt like the fall as temperatures dipped into the upper 50s on Wednesday at the Tyler Lions Athletic Complex.
Lions coach Ricklan Holmes conducted the annual Blue & White Game after missing out last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White team won over the Blue squad 26-14 with transfer quarterback Eli Holt, of the White team, running for a TD and tossing for another. The TDs were worth seven points with defensive stops accounting for two points. The Blue had the first-team offense and the White had the first-team defense. Derrick McFall, a sophomore, ran the Blue team.
Holmes was happy to get back to spring drills after missing out on spring training in 2020, which hampered a young Tyler team, resulting in a 2-7 campaign.
“Going into the (2020) season I knew we were going to have to play a lot of young kids,” Holmes said. “After COVID, we took a chance and used it (fall) as our spring season. I’m really looking at this as fall practice and summer conditioning. We had an all-out offseason that was tough and rough. We had our kids in track and in the weight room.”
For the 2021 season, the Lions have 29 returning players. The previous two seasons Tyler had 15 (2019) and 13 (2020) returning players.
“When we have 20-plus returning players, our seasons have been successful,” Holmes said. “As a coach you have to figure out since we don’t have the numbers and the depth, how do we create some experience. You have to take a chance and play young kids early and you know they’re going to make mistakes, but the next year after that you have something to work with. That’s why I’m smiling now.
“I appreciate God for giving us this day to compete and to get better and keep these young men going in the direction they are going so we can have a successful 2021 season.”
Holt, a rising senior who transferred from Manor, ran for an 11-yard TD and threw a 66-yard TD pass to Ja’Davion Lacy.
Some other highlights were stops by linebackers Jacob Villela, Kadarius Tave and Randy Stephenson, along with defensive back plays by McFall and Xavier Tatum, plus Montrell Wade on offense, among others.
LIONS’ TALE: Former John Tyler quarterback X’Avier Allen was in attendance for the game. He is a sophomore at Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina. The Fleet played a six-game spring schedule and will play in the fall. Allen is majoring in sports management. ... The Lions will have a freshman-only scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 13, with the freshman, JV and varsity scrimmaging DeSoto on Aug. 20 in Tyler. ... Tyler’s varsity season opener is against Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 27.