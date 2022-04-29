There is the XFL and the USFL, but a more traditional football game unfolded on Friday in Tyler.
It was Tyler Junior College’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game, featuring new head coach Tanner Jacobson and golden-armed quarterback General Booty.
The excitement, along with free food for tailgating, led to a big crowd starving for football.
“We had a great turnout from the fans,” said Jacobson, who takes over for Thomas Rocco who left the Apaches for an assistant coaching position at Sam Houston State University. “It was nice to get the jerseys on — the black and gold — to see some energy and see some flashes of some great things. ... We’re still working on some consistency.”
Jacobson was hired officially on April 20, coming from a two-year stint as an assistant coach at noted Juco program Snow (Utah) College. He attended six of the 14 spring practices with defensive coordinator Matt Gordon conducting the other drills.
The new chief liked what he saw.
“General looked good tonight,” said Jacobson, 27, who played one season at Texas Tech and three seasons at BYU. “The defense made some plays, which was very, very encouraging. I’ve been impressed with (wide receiver) Tyrone Browning the past couple of scrimmages. He’s really stepped up and made some plays. Jordan (Wallace) was a little banged up at receiver and Tyrone came in and the receiving corps stepped up.”
The Apaches introduced the incoming freshmen class with the exception of several athletes who were participating in regional track meets, Jacobson said.
After a standout freshman season, many schools, including a number of power five squads, are after Booty, who is a qualifier and has three years of eligibility remaining.
“That’s the question,” Booty said of should he stay or should he go. “As of right now I plan on coming back. There are some schools coming through on Monday. If one of those hits, then things may get interesting and I’ll start looking and deciding my options of here or elsewhere. But as of right now I am planning on being in Tyler and coming back.”
The fans brought some excitement to game on Friday, Booty said.
“The environment was awesome ... to come out to tonight and see all of these people tailgating, having fun, cheering us on — we really loved it,” Booty said.
The first day of fall practice is scheduled for Aug. 1.
