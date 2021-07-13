Two more East Texas products were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday afternoon.
After Tyler Lee graduate Parker Bates and former Tyler Junior College standout Taylor Broadway were drafted on Monday night, Spring Hill’s Hunter Hollan and Lufkin’s Haylen Green joined the mix on Tuesday.
Hollan was selected in the 15th round (447th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hollan is a 6-5 left-handed pitcher who spent this past season at San Jacinto College. Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Hollan’s sister, Hailee, is a former softball player for Tyler Junior College.
Green, who is a left-handed pitcher for TCU, was selected in the 20th round (605th overall) by the Chicago White Sox.
Green was 1-3 this season with a 3.33 ERA and 12 saves. He struck out 55 batters in 48.2 innings.
