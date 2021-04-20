It was an early start, but Ricklan Holmes' Lions were raring to go.
Holmes, officially beginning his 10th season as head football coach for his alma mater, said the enthusiasm was high as Tyler High started practicing before daybreak.
"It was a typical first day," said Holmes, the former Oklahoma State star. "Everyone was flying around — very upbeat, up tempo — but that is typical of a first day practice. What is the tell-tale sign is the second and third days."
Next week the Lions will be able to don the pads.
In his nine years as head coach, Holmes has compiled a record of 71-38 with four district championships and seven playoff appearances.
The Lions had a down season last year, going 2-7. The squad is determined to turn things around in 2021.
Holmes said several baseball and track players are participating in drills, but the staff is making sure they will be fresh for their competition.
Among those dual sport standouts include Eli Sanchez, who is competing for the quarterback spot, and Ka'Darius Tave, who plays on the line. Both play baseball.
Derrick McFall and Montrell Wade, both sprinters, worked out as well with McFall competing at QB and Wade at wide receiver.
The Lions' Blue-White spring game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at the Tyler High Field.
In August, the Lions are scheduled to host DeSoto in a scrimmage. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The 2021 slate includes — Week 1: at Texas High, 7 p.m., Aug. 27; Week 2: vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m., Sept. 3; Week 3: at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Week 4: vs. Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m., Sept. 17; Week 5: vs. McKinney North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Week 6: Bye, Oct. 1; Week 7: at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8; Week 8: vs. Wylie East, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15 (Homecoming); Week 9: at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22; Week 10: vs. Sherman, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29 (Senior Night); and Week 11: at Longview, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5.