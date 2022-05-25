Tyler Legacy officially concluded its spring football season with its Red-White Game on Thursday at Red Raider Field on the campus of Tyler Legacy High School.
The Red Team (defense) took a 23-22 win over the White Team (offense).
“It was a competitive game,” Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Going to the spring game, everybody is excited except the head coach. The main goal is to get out of there healthy and have everybody available for summer training. I would be fine with a tie every time during the spring game.”
Willis said he saw a lot of positives during the spring game.
“The defense got some stops and did a good job, especially early, getting some three-and-outs,” Willis said. “Offensively, we had a couple of good drives. Luke Wolf stood out, especially with his movement in the pocket, and he threw some good balls. The defensive line, as a unit, was really good, and the linebackers did a good job, too.”
Willis said that developing the passing game is a major focus of the Red Raiders entering the 2022 season.
“That’s something we are prioritizing,” Willis said. “We had some good catches by our young receivers on Thursday, which is something we wanted to see. We feel really good about that heading into 7-on-7 season. We had 36 passing attempts in the short spring game. We want to get back to a world where tempo, quick throws and shots down the field are part of the equation.”
Now, the Red Raiders head into the summer.
“I just want to see consistency,” Willis said. “As players, they need to make sure they’re here for workouts. I want them to understand there will be continued competition through the summer. This is a chance to work to get higher on the depth chart and have an opportunity to be competitive next season.”
The Red Raiders are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 26, hosting Lufkin. They then have consecutive home games with Tyler (Sept. 2) and Longview (Sept. 9).
For the final non-district game, Legacy travels to Texarkana to meet Texas High on Sept. 16.
The Red Raiders will be in District 10-6A with Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Royse City.
The league slate includes: at Mesquite (Sept. 23), vs. Rockwall-Heath (Oct. 6), at Mesquite Horn (Oct. 14), vs. Royse City (Oct. 21), at North Forney (Oct. 28) and vs. Rockwall (Nov. 4).