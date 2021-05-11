After no spring training in 2020, coupled with a very young team, the fall football season was not what the Lions were accustomed.
With a season of seasoning and about three weeks of spring drills, Tyler High coach Ricklan Holmes is already looking forward to the 2021 campaign.
But first there's the annual Blue & White game. The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Tyler Lions Athletic Complex on Lion Lane just south of the high school.
Holmes is entering his 10th year as head coach and athletic coordinator at his alma mater.
Tyler will have 29 returning varsity players, many who played as freshmen a season ago.
The Blue Team (home sideline) will consist of the first-team offense and second-team defense with the White Team (visitors sideline) having the first-team defense and second-team offense.
The point system is seven points for TD for the offense and defensive scoring includes three points (interception), two points (recovered fumble; turnover on downs; punt).
Regular game rules apply and the ball will be spotted where the quarterback is tagged or ball carrier tackled.
The Lions will have a freshman-only scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 13, with the freshman, JV and varsity scrimmaging DeSoto on Aug. 20 in Tyler.
Tyler's varsity season opener is against Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 27.