Both the TJC football and soccer teams were looking for some home postseason action.
Victories for Black & Gold would have clinched games in the Rose City.
Tyler Junior College went 1-1 as the No. 7 Apaches soccer team scored a 1-0 win over No. 11 LSU-Eunice at Pat Hartley Field in the Gulf South District championship to earn a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.
For the 13th straight year the Apaches are at nationals and this year the tourney will be held in Tyler.
A little to the east, the TJC football team would have earned a home playoff game next week with a win, but rival Kilgore College scored a 31-21 victory at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Thus, the Apaches and Rangers tie for second with 4-3 Southwest Junior College Football Conference records. The tiebreaker is head-to-head and KC will host a SWJCFC semifinal next Saturday, most likely at 1 or 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Tyler coach Steve Clements has led the Apaches to six national championships and he would love it be seven when the tournament is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 on the TJC campus.
“I thought it was a sloppy game to be honest,” Clements said. “Sometimes when you get to regional and district finals, it is so emotional. The effort was there and I thought we cleaned some things up in the second half.”
It appeared the contest might go to OT, but the Apache offense came through.
TJC scored in the 81st minute as Tristan Singh found the net off an assist from Tyger Smalls’ corner kick.
The Apaches defense held firm for the win. Aidan Leak was in goal and made six saves. TJC had 13 shots with eight on target, while the Bengals had six shots and five on target.
Tyler improves to 16-2, while Bengals, who are hopeful of an at-large bid, fall to 8-4-2.
FOOTBALL
The Apaches jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Kilgore College, but momentum quickly shifted after their second touchdown, a three-yard run by quarterback General Booty.
KC’s Zeek Freeman fumbled the ball inside the five on the kickoff. He had trouble picking it up and three Apaches almost had him at the one, but he retreated into the end zone, escaped and scampered down the sideline for a 76-yard return to the Tyler 20.
“We had all the momentum and we almost had him inside the one,” TJC coach Thomas Rocco said.
Four plays later, Kennieth Lacy scored on a 6-yard run and the Rangers were back in the game, down 14-7 with 11:40 of the second.
The bad luck for the Apaches continued on the next drive. Booty dropped back to pass and was roughed by the Rangers. He lay still on the turf for a minute and was finally helped off the field. He suffered a cut on his chin, but was held out of the game for precautionary measures, Rocco said.
At that point, Booty was 10 of 13 for 132 yards with an 18-yard TD pass to Tyrone Browning. He had also rushed for 17 yards on six carries.
Landry Kinne took over under center and hit on 12 of 25 passing attempts for 197 yards and a 13-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Cooley. He also had two picks — Moses Alexander and Dakerric Hobbs. Kinne added 15 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Torrance Burgess had five catches for 75 yards, while Cooley (46 yards) and Browning (53 yards) each had four receptions.
Quarterback Malcolm Mays led KC with 19 of 34 passing attempts for 192 yards and a 14-yard TD pass to Cassius Allen.
Lacy also rushed for 50 yards and a six-yard TD on 11 carries. Kendric Rhymes added a nine-yard TD run while Donerio Davenport put the game away with one minute on clock, scoring on a 16-yard run.
Rocco said he expects Booty to play next week. The Apaches are 5-4 overall as is Kilgore.
Kyle Stallard, son of Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard and his wife Rachel and a Kilgore native, was crowned Homecoming King. Maya Scheitel-Taylor, a Lady Ranger basketball player from Worthington, Minnesota, was crowned Homecoming Queen.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 1 Apache Ladies soccer team goes for their district title and a berth to the national tournament on Sunday when they meet No. 8 Hill College in Fort Worth. The match has a 1 p.m. start at Gateway Park. ... In other SWJCFC games, Navarro defeated Cisco, 35-30, on a last-minute fumble return for a TD; New Mexico Military won over Trinity Valley, 58-28; and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M upset Blinn, 21-8.
