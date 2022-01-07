The Lady Lions were so close to stunning defending district champion Huntsville Friday night.
However, the Lady Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter to capture a 64-61 District 16-5A win over Tyler at the THS Gymnasium.
In the JV gym, the Tyler Lions won their fourth straight contest, an 84-50 victory over International Leadership of Texas-Arlington/Grand Prairie.
Both Rose City squads are back in action on Tuesday with the Lady Lions hosting Nacogdoches (tentative 6:15 p.m. start) and the Lions hosting Smith County opponent Chapel Hill (7:30 p.m.).
LADY LIONS
The Lady Lions (13-11, 0-1) appeared to be on the cusp of upset, leading 59-50, on a bucket by freshman Kalyse Buffin early in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hornets (15-8, 1-0) took a 62-61 lead with 57.8 seconds showing on a bucket by Thaniah McGowan. Tyler had their chances in the final minute. Alyiah Craft, who scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, hit two of four free throw attempts in a couple of possessions for a 64-61 lead with 7.1 seconds showing.
The Lady Lions brought the ball down the floor, but Craft made a steal before Tyler was able to attempt a 3-point shot.
It was an electric atmosphere with the Big Blue Band present, along with a nice crowd to cheer the teams.
After trailing 19-12 after the first quarter, Tyler took 28-27 halftime lead and led 52-46 entering the final period. Huntville outscored THS 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
Kamora Jackson led the Lady Lions with 18 points with Buffin adding 13. Jackson had six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Buffin had eight boards and two steals.
Others scoring for Tyler were Shiriah Mitchell (9), A'Niya Hartsfield (7), Kayla Crawford (6), Jay'Mariea Taylor (4), Toniya Elmore (3) and Justtice Taylor (1).
Hartsfield had six rebounds.
Also scoring for Huntsville were Mahalia Twine (17), A'quarius Howard (8), Janavia Gage (7) and Markia Sweat (3).
Gage had 16 rebounds and six blocks. Craft added 12 boards with Twine contributing eight rebounds and six steals.
Tyler was hurt at the free throw line, connecting on 3 of 12. The Lady Hornets were 9 of 19.
Huntsville is scheduled to host Lufkin on Tuesday.
LIONS
It was the second meeting between the Lions (13-8) and the Eagles (10-16). Tyler won 84-52 on Dec. 9 in Cedar Hill. This time the score was almost the same as THS won the second half, 47-22.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 25 points, with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. He had three steals.
Also in double figures scoring for the Lions were Jamarcus Battee (16), Bryson Hill (14), Kyron Key (13) and Derrick McFall (12).
Others scoring for THS were Marquette Mosley (2) and Xavier (2).
McFall had eight boards with Hill (7), Key (5), Tank Brooks (4) and Tatum (4) following. Brooks and Marquette Martin each had three steals. Key also drew a charge.
Victor Cullors led the charter school with 19 points and seven rebounds, followed by Carter Robertson (8), Albert Ampoe (7), Elijah Lee (6), DeSean Smith (4), Michael Dyer (3), Jesse Jackson (2) and Marquise Clemmons (1).
The Eagles are slated to host Cedar Hill Village Tech on Tuesday.