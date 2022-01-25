Freshman Brenna Hill scored 16 points to help the Grace Community Lady Cougars stay unbeaten in district play with a 45-26 win over Brook Hill on Tuesday night at Grace Community School.
Hill finished with eight rebounds and five steals to go along with her game-high total.
Grace jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Brook Hill’s first basket came on a layup by Landrey McNeel. Grace led 13-2 after the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Guard 19-6 in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 32-8.
Brook Hill opened the second half on a 6-0 run and kept Grace scoreless for more than five minutes. There was a barrage of scoring in the final 32 seconds. Hill scored on a drive for Grace. Brook Hill freshman Karmen Miller answered with a layup. Reece Porter knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Lady Cougars a 39-19 lead.
Zyan foster had 9 points and 16 rebounds for Grace (4-0 in district). Porter had 7 points and six steals. Other scorers were Mary Claire Woodard (4), Kalynn Griffin (3), Macie Mathis (2), Harper Auringer (2) and Olivia Clark (2).
Maeci Wilson led Brook Hill with 10 points. Other scorers for Brook Hill were Miller (7), McNeel (4), Mollee McCurley (3) and Lila Morris (2).
BOYS
Four Brook Hill players scored in double figures as the Guard took a 63-39 win over Grace on Tuesday.
Hermann Herder-Conde finished with 16 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks. Brady Callens scored 14 points 14. Jakub Dluzewski scored 12 points. Grayson Murry added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Brook Hill’s Dlzuzewski and Grace’s Tyler Hicks traded baskets early before a 6-2 Brook Hill run. Down 16-4, Grace got baskets by Grant Bird, Tanner Thyen and Will Bozeman to cut the score to 16-10 after the first quarter.
The Guard outscored the Cougars 13-4 in the second quarter to lead 29-14 at halftime. Brook Hill thenoutscored Grace 18-7 in the third quarter thanks to a 14-1 run.
Other scorers for Brook Hill were Noah Langemeier (4), Colton Carson (3), Von Dawson (2) and Sam Hall (2).
Kole Crawford led Grace with 10 points. Other scorers were Darius Shankle (7), Cade Covington (6), Hicks (5), Thyen (4), Ashton Smith (3), Bozeman (2) and Bird (2). Hicks added six steals.
