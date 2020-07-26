Fort Worth pro Jesse Speirs and his three amateur teammates captured first place on Sunday in the 50th Texas State Open Pro-Am held on Sunday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Donny Lassetter, Trey Williams and George Williams joined Speirs on the winning team, carding a 19-under 52.
The pro-am consisted of 23 teams. The amateurs played a Shamble format and the professionals competed in a skins game. Each winning amateur took home a $200 gift certificate to The Cascades Club golf shop.
Professionals competed in a $1,000 skins game and one skin was won and validated. Rick Maxey of Tyler won the $1,000 by carding a birdie on hole No. 11 and followed the birdie with a par on No. 12 to validate the skin.
The 50th Texas State Open Pro-Am precedes the 50th Texas State Open to be contested on Tuesday through Friday at The Cascades. The Championship will be a 72-hole stroke play event consisting of 156 professionals and amateurs playing for a projected purse of $120,000. The field will play 36 holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. Admission is free to all.
---
50th Texas State Open Pro-Am
Sunday
The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler
(a) amateur
1, Jesse Speirs (Fort Worth) , Donny Lassetter (a), Trey Williams (a), George Williams (a), 19-under 52; 2, Christian Hallman (Argyle), Jared Marshall (a), Dayton Cargill (a), Alex Trivanovich (a), 15-under 56; 3, Matt Lohmeyer (Westworth Village), Peter Sirianni (a), Eddie Baker (a), Jim Usrey (a), 14-under 57; 4, Michael McGowan, Max Markley (a) Jared Guerin (a), David Tatum (a), 14-under 57.
Note: Third and fourth place were decided by a four-way scorecard playoff.
Closest-to-the-Hole — No. 2: Max Markley; No. 5: Jim Biles; No. 9: Donny Lassetter; No. 11: Miles Maxey; No. 13: Grady Brame Sr.; No. 16: Jim Usrey.
Long Drive — No. 18: Max Markley
