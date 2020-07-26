Derek Chang

Pro Derek Chang, of Dallas, tees off on hole No. 18 during Sunday’s Texas State Open Pro-Am held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. The 50th Texas State Open is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at The Cascades and continue through Friday. Chang is originally from Atlanta, Ga. He played two years at the University of Minnesota before transferring to Augusta State.

 Phil Hicks/Tyler MOrning Telegrapgh

Fort Worth pro Jesse Speirs and his three amateur teammates captured first place on Sunday in the 50th Texas State Open Pro-Am held on Sunday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.

Donny Lassetter, Trey Williams and George Williams joined Speirs on the winning team, carding a 19-under 52.

The pro-am consisted of 23 teams. The amateurs played a Shamble format and the professionals competed in a skins game. Each winning amateur took home a $200 gift certificate to The Cascades Club golf shop.

Professionals competed in a $1,000 skins game and one skin was won and validated. Rick Maxey of Tyler won the $1,000 by carding a birdie on hole No. 11 and followed the birdie with a par on No. 12 to validate the skin.

The 50th Texas State Open Pro-Am precedes the 50th Texas State Open to be contested on Tuesday through Friday at The Cascades. The Championship will be a 72-hole stroke play event consisting of 156 professionals and amateurs playing for a projected purse of $120,000. The field will play 36 holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. Admission is free to all.

50th Texas State Open Pro-Am

Sunday

The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler

(a) amateur

1, Jesse Speirs (Fort Worth) , Donny Lassetter (a), Trey Williams (a), George Williams (a), 19-under 52; 2, Christian Hallman (Argyle), Jared Marshall (a), Dayton Cargill (a), Alex Trivanovich (a), 15-under 56; 3, Matt Lohmeyer (Westworth Village), Peter Sirianni (a), Eddie Baker (a), Jim Usrey (a), 14-under 57; 4, Michael McGowan, Max Markley (a) Jared Guerin (a), David Tatum (a), 14-under 57.

Note: Third and fourth place were decided by a four-way scorecard playoff.

Closest-to-the-Hole — No. 2: Max Markley; No. 5: Jim Biles; No. 9: Donny Lassetter; No. 11: Miles Maxey; No. 13: Grady Brame Sr.; No. 16: Jim Usrey.

Long Drive — No. 18: Max Markley

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

