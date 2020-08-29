EMORY — Quarterback Luke Sheppard was perfect through the air and combined with backfield mate Mason Songer to pace the rushing attack as the Emory Rains Wildcats defeated the Farmersville Farmers 70-20 in a football opener for both teams Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Sheppard was 4 for 4 passing for 83 yards and a 35-yard touchdown toss to Audie McAree. The senior signal caller added 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Songer gained 182 yard rushing and scored three TDs on 14 attempts.
Along with Songer and Sheppard, McAree and Kendrick Burns each scored two TDs, while Amare Clayton added one.
Others adding to the Wildcats' 682 total yards were McAree (9 carries, 88 yards), Clayton (2-78) and Burns (2-55). Drake Hurley had three catches for 48 yards.
Rains travels to Edgewood on Friday, Sept. 4 to meet the Bulldogs at I.T. James Memorial Stadium. Edgewood lost a road game to Commerce, 42-12, on Friday. The Farmers play host to Dallas A-Plus Academy on Friday. Both games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.