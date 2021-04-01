Whitehouse’s Elli Green and Grace Ann McDonald combined to throw a no-hitter at Tyler for a 24-1 win in a District 16-5A softball game at Faulkner Park on Thursday.
Green struck out the first batter and McDonald threw the next 3.1 innings. McDonald struck out six and gave up an unearned run.
Abigail Cheatham and Cami Laney each hit homers for the LadyCats. McDonald, Janelle DelCid and Avery Taylor belted doubles.
Kate Jones and Emma Smith each had two hits for Whitehouse with Nataley Cook, Angela Hernandez, Presley Skinner and Cami Laney adding one hit apiece.
RBIs were from Taylor (2), Cheatham (2), Hernandez (2), Smith (2), Skinner (2), Laney (2), Jones (1) and DelCid (1).
Scoring runs were Jones (3), Taylor (2), Grace Owens (2), Cheatham (2), Skinner (2), Avery Enright (2), Laney (2), Cook (1), McDonald (1), Hernandez (1), Aubrey O’Bryant (1), Smith (1) and DelCid (1).
Dy’Niste Lacy scored the run for the Lady Lions.