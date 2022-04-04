BULLARD — The Whitehouse LadyCats edged the Brook Hill Lady Guard 6-4 on Monday in a non-district softball game.
With the game tied 4-4, the LadyCats scored two runs in the fourth to go ahead.
Whitehouse pitcher Grace Ann McDonald threw seven innings, allowing 13 hits and four runs while striking out 11 and not issuing a walk.
Karmen Miller threw seven innings for the Lady Guard, giving up 11 hits and six runs (4 earned) while striking out five and walking four.
McDonald also had a solo home run, along with a single.
Larkin Jones had three hits for the LadyCats with Aubry O'Bryant adding two base knocks. Sierra Channel had a double with singles from Kate Jones, Avery Taylor and Laney Crawford.
Larkin Jones had three RBIs. Scoring runs were Kate Jones, O'Bryant, McDonald, Taylor, Crawford and Channel.
Sophia Arno had two doubles and two singles for the Lady Guard while Maeci Wilson (double, 2 singles) and Bethany Durrett (double, 2 singles) had three hits apiece. Miller, Bethany Lavender and Mollee McCiurley each had singles.
RBIs were from Wilson (2) and Lavender (2). Scoring runs were Arno (2), Miller (1) and Wilson (1).