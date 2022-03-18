West Rusk 25, Waskom 0
WASKOM — Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter, and No. 2 West Rusk had 13 hits in a 25-0 win over Waskom on Thursday.
Waddell struck out eight batters with no walks.
Natalie Christy was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Piper Morton homered, had a single drove in four runs and scored four times.Waddell and Carlie Buckner each added two hits, and Kyrsten Price had a double.
West Rusk (17-0) will host Troup at 6 p.m. Friday.
Jacksonville 13, Palestine 0
PALESTINE — Jacksonville scored 11 runs in the third inning to take a 13-0 win over Palestine.
Jasmine Gallegos pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Gallegos was also 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Lakyn Robinson had two hits with a double and three RBI.
Haleigh Lamb and Kyi’Marri Ester each had a double for Palestine.
Huntsville 22, Tyler 0
JJ Duke homered and threw a no-hitter to lead Huntsville to a District 16-5A win over Tyler.
Duke struck out five batters with two walks in three innings. Duke added a single and two RBI at the plate.
Rylie Hammond had a triple and two RBI for Huntsville. Hope Grant was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI.
Rosenlund Anna had two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Katie Vonrosenburg had three hits with a double.
Prairiland 3, Rains 1
EMORY — McKenna Guest struck out 12 batters to lead Prairiland past defending state champion Rains.
Guest allowed one run on three hits with one walk. Guest also had a double at the plate.
Allison Choate had two hits with a home run for Prairiland.
Cambree Oakes pitched seven innings for Rains, allowing three runs — two earned — on 11 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Oakes had two hits with a double and RBI. Avery Songer added a single for Rains.
Rains (7-7) will play at Paris Chisum on Tuesday.