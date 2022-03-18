SoftballStock2.jfif

West Rusk 25, Waskom 0

WASKOM — Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter, and No. 2 West Rusk had 13 hits in a 25-0 win over Waskom on Thursday.

Waddell struck out eight batters with no walks.

Natalie Christy was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Piper Morton homered, had a single drove in four runs and scored four times.Waddell and Carlie Buckner each added two hits, and Kyrsten Price had a double.

West Rusk (17-0) will host Troup at 6 p.m. Friday.

Jacksonville 13, Palestine 0

PALESTINE — Jacksonville scored 11 runs in the third inning to take a 13-0 win over Palestine.

Jasmine Gallegos pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Gallegos was also 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Lakyn Robinson had two hits with a double and three RBI.

Haleigh Lamb and Kyi’Marri Ester each had a double for Palestine.

Huntsville 22, Tyler 0

JJ Duke homered and threw a no-hitter to lead Huntsville to a District 16-5A win over Tyler.

Duke struck out five batters with two walks in three innings. Duke added a single and two RBI at the plate.

Rylie Hammond had a triple and two RBI for Huntsville. Hope Grant was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI.

Rosenlund Anna had two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Katie Vonrosenburg had three hits with a double.

Prairiland 3, Rains 1

EMORY — McKenna Guest struck out 12 batters to lead Prairiland past defending state champion Rains.

Guest allowed one run on three hits with one walk. Guest also had a double at the plate.

Allison Choate had two hits with a home run for Prairiland.

Cambree Oakes pitched seven innings for Rains, allowing three runs — two earned — on 11 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Oakes had two hits with a double and RBI. Avery Songer added a single for Rains.

Rains (7-7) will play at Paris Chisum on Tuesday.

 
 

