Tyler Legacy scored eight runs in the first inning and seven in the second inning on the way to a 15-0 District 10-6A softball win over Mesquite on Tuesday night at the Legacy Softball Field in Tyler.
Freshman Sara Eckert tossed a no-hitter, pitching three innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Legacy had six hits, and Mesquite committed eight errors.
Presley Johnston had a triple. Mallory Kniffen, Jaydee Diller and Adaleigh Arivett all had doubles. Diller and Arivett each drove in three runs, and Kniffen had two RBIs. Reese Neely had a single and two RBIs, and Maddie Flanery added a single.
Legacy (17-5-1, 5-1) will host Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. on April 5.
Bullard 14, Kilgore 0
BULLARD — Hadi Fults threw a no-hitter while striking out eight as the No. 1 Bullard Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten with an 11-0 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Saelyr Hunt had three hits for Bullard with Fults and Callie Bailey hitting doubles.
Berlyn Grossman and Kaylee Paul each had two hits with other hits from Teagan Graul and Kenzie King. RBIs were from Paul (3), Bailey (3), Grossman (2), Graul (2) and Fults (1). Scoring runs were Grossman (4), Paul (3), Bailey (2), King (2), Hunt (2) and Emma Seaton (1).
Bullard (24-0, 4-0) is scheduled to play at Longview Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lufkin 21, Tyler 0
Ryleigh Mills banged out four hits and drove in three runs for Lufkin in a 21-0 win over Tyler on Tuesday in a District 16-5A game at the THS field.
Abby Fajardo and Akyshia Cottrell had three hits and two RBI apiece. Mia Concha struck out three with no walks in three innings, and Mia Harper fanned two in on inning of action.
DJ Morgan had the Lady Lions hit.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, visiting Whitehouse at 5:30 p.m.
Lindale 6, Chapel Hill 1
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Emily Myers struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up one earned run on six hits, and Kayli Vickery drove in a couple of runs for Lindale in a 6-1 District 16-4A softball win over Chapel Hill.
Merrick Gary had a double, single and RBI. Vickery had a double as well. Darby Woodrum finished with two hits, and Emily Myers drove in a run.
Others adding hits for the Lady Eagles were Elizabeth Watkins (1), Jesika Miller (1) and Liliana Miller (1). Scoring runs were Watkins, Woodrum, Miller, Vickery, Myers and Olivia Gary.
Kylei Griffin and Aaliyah Shabaan each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Mia Marmon and Alesia Stokes each had hits.
Lindale is scheduled to host Henderson at 6 p.m. Friday. Chapel Hill is scheduled to visit Kilgore at 5 p.m. Friday.
Longview 8, Marshall 3
MARSHALL — Reagan Fleet struck out 10 in five innings, Reagan Rios fanned three in a couple of frames and Bailey Quinn and Paris Simpson both homered for the Lady Lobos as Longview moved to 4-2 in district play with an 8-3 win over Marshall.
Fleet walked two and gave up two earned runs on four hits.
Quinn also singled and finished with three RBI, and Simpson drove in two runs. Madison Jones had three hits, Fleet and KeAdriah Lister two hits and an RBI apiece and River Hulsey one RBI.
Tierrani Johnson homered and tripled in the loss for Marshall. Jakayla Rusk added a double and an RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out 10 with no walks in seven innings.
Hallsville 17, Pine Tree 0
LONGVIEW — Mallory Pyle belted a pair of home runs to go along with a single, driving in four runs and scoring three times from the top of the lineup for Hallsville as the Ladycats earned a 17-0 win over Pine Tree.
Makayla Menchue also went deep for Hallsville, driving in two runs. Sara Houston tripled and singled. Kammie Walker had two doubles, two singled and four RBI. Jaryn Nelson doubled, singled and drove in two and Hope Miles added a double, two singles and two RBI. Pami Ah Quin singled and drove in two runs, and Addison Dollahite and Bella Sawyers contributed an RBI apiece.
Miles struck out seven with no walks in five innings for the pitching win.
Gracie Rust and Rylie Medford had hits for Pine Tree in the loss. Taylor Burkhart struck out four and walked two.
Gilmer 10, Pleasant Grove 1
GILMER — Ryleigh Larkins singled twice and drove in three runs, Emily Watson added two RBI for Gilmer and the Lady Buckeyes rolled to a 10-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Melody Larkins doubled and singled, and Kahlyen Johnston added an RBI for the Lady Buckeyes. Sarah Phillips struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run on four hits in seven innings for the pitching win.
Paris 14, Pittsburg 12
PARIS — Chloe Gilmore homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Asia Moore homered, doubled twice and had two RBI and Paris rallied for a 14-12 win over Pittsburg.
Reece Reavis had four hits and Alaina White four RBI for Paris, which scored six times in the bottom of the sixth.
Elyssia Lemelle homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Pittsburg. Brooklyn Scrofani added a home run and two RBI. Haley Danielson had a double, single and three RBI. Daytona Torrey finished with three hits and an RBI. Audrina Landin and Abby Wylie had two hits apiece, and Kylie Fich and Bayli Oglesby drove in runs.
White Oak 4, Gladewater 1
WHITE OAK — Morgan Benge was dominant in the circle and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, single and two RBI as White Oak earned a 4-1 win over Gladewater.
Benge struck out 15 and did not issue a walk, giving up one hit - a single by Bri Wilson - in seven full innings.
Tristyn Cox, Addison McClanahan and Neveah Ollis all had two hits for White Oak, with Cox and Ollis driving in runs.
Avery Glarborg struck out four and did not issue a walk in the loss for Gladewater.
Hughes Springs 13, Sabine 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — Grace Pippin struck out 10 and walked two in five innings, and Cali Freeman drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs in a 13-0 win over Sabine.
Annie Stonesifer tripled and doubled, Emma McKinney had a triple, single and RBI and Pippin helped her own cause with two hits and an RBI. Riley Lowery drove in two runs, and Jacee Short, Karmen Searcy and Madison Heller all chipped in with RBI.
Amelia Miller doubled and Bailey Pierce and Callie Sparks singled in the loss for Sabine. Sparks shouldered the pitching loss.
Quitman 15, Harmony 0
QUITMAN — The Lady Eagles were held hitless in a 15-0 loss to Quitman.
Camie Wellborn, Grace Kalenak and Maecy Toland all pitched for Harmony. Wellborn and Toland struck out one apiece.
MPCH 10, Mineola 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Presley Applegate tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one, and Emi Newman and Applegate drove in two runs apiece as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill blanked Mineola, 10-0.
Newman doubled and singled, and Katie McGregor added an RBI for MPCH.
Union Grove 16, Carlisle 1
UNION GROVE — Lainey Ledbetter tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, as the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 16-1 win over Carlisle.
Ledbetter had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Lions. Alison Yohn, Paige Parman and Jolea Robertson all had two RBI, and Sydney Chamberlain, Jaycie Mullins and Katelyn Vaughn drove in a run apiece. Yohn doubled for Union Grove.
Hawkins 13, Grace Community 3
Londyn Wilson singled three times and drove in four runs, Trinity Hawkins and Sadie Scoggins drove in three runs apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 13-3 win over Grace Community on Monday in Tyler.
Taetum Smith doubled once and singled twice, and Hawkins added a double for the Lady Hawks. Lynli Dacus and Scoggins had two hits apiece, and Makena Warren chipped in with an RBI. Kalyn Ellison struck out six, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
Overton 17, Union Hill 0
OVERTON — Briley Smith worked a three-inning no-hitter from the circle, striking out three with no walks, and Overton rolled to a 17-0 win over Union Hill.
Avery Smith singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Overton. Mary-Nichole Fenter added a single and three RBI. Kayla Nobles, Kaley McMillian and Amanda Tarkington all had two RBI, and Chloe Laws, Ne'kila Weir, Alex Brown and Smith drove in a run apiece.