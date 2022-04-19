Tyler Legacy’s Presley Johnston is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Kylie Pate is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 11-April 16.
Johnston pitched 10 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with 15 strikeouts and two walks. She threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn. She struck out 11 batters with two walks in the complete game shutout. Johnston then pitched three innings in a 9-2 win over North Mesquite, allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
Pate hit .714 with five hits, including a home run and a double. She drove in seven runs and walked once.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert pitched four innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster pitched five innings, allowing no runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 14 innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with 36 strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. Davis picked up the win in 15-0 victory over Arp, but was saddled with a loss in a 2-1 setback to No. 2 West Rusk.
Harleton freshman Maddie Clark threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Elysian Fields and followed it up with a no-hitter against Jefferson with 12 strikeouts.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Jaydee Diller was 4-for-6 (.667) with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Troup’s Haylee Priest was 5-for-8 (.625) with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs. Taylor Gillispie was 4-for-7 (.571) with a double, three runs, a walk and two stolen bases.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton hit .429 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases, including a steal of home. It was Morton’s 14{sup}th{/sup} home run of the season, tying the school record set by her older sister, Makana Morton. Natalie Christy hit .400 with a home run. Kyrsten Price hit .400 with a walk and an RBI.
Mineola’s Lauren Simmons was 3-for-5 (.600) with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs. Jaycee Smith was 3-for-5 (.600) with two doubles and two RBIs.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.