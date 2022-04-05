Presley Johnston and Jaydee Diller teamed up on a no-hitter as Tyler Legacy took a 10-0 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday night in a District 10-6A softball game at Tyler Legacy High School.
Johnston struck out 11 batters with two walks in 4.2 innings. Diller walked two batters before recording the final out.
Reese Neely was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Diller was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Maddie Carrillo added a double, and Maddie Flanery and Adaleigh Arivett added a single.
Tyler Legacy (18-5-1, 6-1) is slated to visit Rockwall at 7 p.m. Friday. Skyline (2-12, 0-7) return to play on Tuesday, April 12 at Rockwall.
Troup 3, Tatum 1
TROUP — Troup pitcher Lindsay Davis recorded her 900th career strikeout on Tuesday as the Lady Tigers defeated the Tatum Lady Eagles, 3-1, in a District 16-3A softball.
Davis allowed five hits in seven innings while striking out 15.
Karsyn Williamson led Troup with two hits (double, single) with one each from Davis (dobule), Emory Cover (single) and Taylor Gillispie (single). Haylee Priest had two RBIs
Camryn Milam had three hits for Tatum with Yahnya Acevedo adding two hits.
Acevedo (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts) and Rebeka Stocket (3.2 innings) pitched for the Lady Eagles.
Troup improved to 18-6 overall and 8-1 in district. Tatum falls to 12-11-1 and 6-3.
Sulphur Springs 1, Longview 0
LONGVIEW — Regan Rios turned in a solid effort in the circle for Longview as the Lady Lobos dropped a 1-0 decision to Sulphur Springs.
Rios struck out 19, walked seven and scattered five hits. At the plate, Rios doubled and KeAdriah Lister and River Hulsey singled for the Lady Lobos.
Mount Pleasant 10, Pine Tree 0
LONGVIEW — Casey Jones tossed a one-hitter, striking out one with no walks, and Raylee Silman drove in three runs with a couple of hits for Mount Pleasant as the Lady Tigers notched a 10-0 win over Pine Tree.
Conlee Zachry and Kelsey Howard both doubled for Mount Pleasant, and Morgan Hill, Howard and Casey Jones drove in runs.
Aubrey Irwin had the lone hit for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out three with no walks and three earned runs allowed in five innings.
West Rusk 9, Elysian Fields 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Piper Morton blasted her 12th home run of the season, adding two singles and driving in three runs, and Lilly Waddell struck out 16 in a complete-game two-hitter as West Rusk notched a 9-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Waddell walked two and threw 68 of her 95 pitches for strikes.
Also at the plate, Waddell doubled, singled and drove in a run, Natalie Christy and Macie Blizzard added two hits and an RBI apiece, Carlie Buckner had two hits, Krysten Price doubled and drove in a run and Keke Murphy chipped in with an RBI.
Sabine 3, Ore City 2
LIBERTY CITY — Callie Sparks struck out nine and walked one in a complete game for the Lady Cardinals, and Sabine got RBI from Kyrissa Camacho, Sparks and Amelia Miller in a 3-2 win over Ore City.
Riley Lux doubled for Sabine, and Miller finished with two hits.
Anna Green struck out 13 and walked one in the loss for Ore City. Green doubled once, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Tori Cummins had three hits. Kaylei Watkins added two hits, and Toni Gabaldon drove in a run.
MPCH 3, Harmony 2
HARMONY — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill held Harmony to a couple of runs on five hits on the way to a 3-2 win.
Presley Applegate struck out eight and walked one to earn the pitching win, and Applegate, Katie McGregor and Cailyn Johnson all had hits.
Lainie Trimble doubled, and Grace Kalenak and Morgan Barton drove in runs in the loss for Hamony. Camie Wellborn struck out nine, walked four and did not allow an earned run on two hits in a complete game for the Lady Eagles.
Hawkins 19, New Summerfield 0
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Ryli Williams tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Makena Warren and Taetum Smith had two hits and three RBI apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled past New Summerfield, 19-0.
Warren doubled twice, and Smith ad a double for Hawkins. Sadie Scoggins added two hits and an RBI. Jordyn Warren tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Lynli Dacus chipped in with an RBI. Trinity Hawkins struck out five, walked two and gave up one it in three innings for the pitching win.