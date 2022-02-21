The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won the Dallas ISD Softball Tournament with a 19-6 win over Rowlett on Saturday.
Mallory Kniffen and Presley Johnston both homered, and Reese Neely had a triple.
Kniffen had two hits and five RBI. Johnston had three RBI. Kylee Tapia had two hits and three RBI.
Maddie Flanery had two hits and two RBI. Neely had two RBI, and Maddie Carrillo had two RBI. Adaliegh Arivett added a hit and an RBI.
Jaydee Diller was the pitcher and had two strikeouts and allowed two hits.
Johnston was named the tournament MVP, totaling seven hits with three home runs and eight RBI in five games. She also was 2-0 in the circle with three earned runs allowed and six strikeouts.
Neely was named to the all-tournament team. She had five hits, a home run, three triples, four RBI and seven runs in five games.
Legacy (6-0) will open its new on-campus softball field at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Caddo Mills. The Lady Raiders will then host the Tyler TASO Invitational beginning Thursday.