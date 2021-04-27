Tyler Legacy 15, Mesquite Horn 2
EUSTACE — With a chance to lock up the No. 3 seed in District 10-6A, Tyler Legacy’s offense exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings to take a 15-2 win over Mesquite Horn on Monday night.
The win gives the No. 3 seed to the Lady Raiders (19-8), who will open the playoffs against Garland Sachse. The series will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Faulkner Park. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sachse, and Game 3 will follow, if necessary.
Brooklyn Bunn allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and seven walks in six innings.
Gabi Escandon went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Reese Neely went 2-for-3 with a triple. Kylee Tapia had two hits and two RBIs.
Whitehouse 12, Jacksonville 8
WHITEHOUSE — Abigail Cheatham and Avery Taylor both homered as Whitehouse took a 12-8 win over Jacksonville for the second seed in District 16-5A.
Cheatham drove in two runs. Taylor also had a triple and two RBIs.
Kate Jones had a triple. Grace Ann McDonald had a double and single, and Callie Smith had two singles.
Kylie McCown, Calire Gill, Riley Todd and Asia Canady all had two hits for Jacksonville. McCown and Grace Abercrombie both had a triple, and Gill and Todd each had a double.
McDonald pitched all seven innings for Whitehouse. She allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Whitehouse (14-8-1) will take on Mount Pleasant in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse. Game 2 is at 6 p.m. Friday in Mount Pleasant. Game 3 will follow Game 2, if necessary.
Jacksonville will face Hallsville in a one-game playoff at 5 p.m. Saturday in Whitehouse.
Bullard 8, Hughes Springs 2
HUGHES SPRINGS — After winning the District 16-4A softball with a 10-0 record, the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs, 8-2, on Monday in a warmup game.
Hadi Fults and Claire Cannon each belted home runs for Bullard.
Fults had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Cannon added a double to go with her homer while driving in four runs.
Addison Hooker and Gabby Nichols hit doubles with singles from Berlyn Grossman and Kaylee Paul. Kenzie King drove in one run. Others scoring runs for Bullard were Nichols (2), Paul (1) and Hooker (1).
Bullard (22-4) will face Paris in a bi-district playoff scheduled for Grand Saline. The first game is scheduled fo 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is noon Saturday and if a third game is needed it follow the completion of the second game.
Kilgore 13, Lindale 9, 11 innings
LINDALE — Kilgore scored two runs in the seventh to tie things up and followed with seven runs in the 11th and then hold off Lindale, 13-9, on Monday to grab the fourth and final playoff spot from District 16-5A.
Back-to-back homers by Jada Dennis and Haylee Brown in the seventh tied the game at 5-5 to force extra innings.
Dennis hit another homer in the top of the ninth to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-5 lead.
The Lady Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the ninth as Marleigh Thurman reached on an infield single and moved to third on Emily Myers' double. Olivia Gary grounded to second to drive in Thurman to tie the game at 6-6.
Kilgore exploded for seven runs in the top of the inning for a 13-6 lead. Lindale scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kilgore will face North Lamar in bi-district, a best-of-three-game series. All games are in Quitman, Thursday's first game set for 6 p.m.
Both Dennis and Brown had two homers. One of Brown's was a grand slam. Jaycie Villanueva also had a homer.
Alyssa Whitington and Villanueva had doubles.
Brown and Dennis each had three hits while Cailey Brown, Whitington and Mylia Dean had two hits apiece. Others adding hits were Genna Cavanaugh, Bailey Hedges and Cerenity Exline.
Haylee Brown had a total of five RBIs, followed by Villanueva, Whitington and Dennis with two each. Dean drove in one run.
Scoring runs were Haylee Brown (3), Villanueva (2), Dennis (2), Cavanaugh (1), Hedges (1), Cailey Brown (1), Whitington (1), Nawny Sifford (1) and Kilynn Higginbotham (1).
Jesika Miller had a triple for the Lady Eagles with the double by Myers.
Thurman had four hits with two hits each from Libbi Rozell, Miller and Myers. Adding singles were Elizabeth Watkins, Morgynn Zemer, Adriana Rodriguez and Gary.
RBIs were from Rodriguez (2), Gary (2), Miller (1), Watkins (1) and Thurman.
Scoring runs for Lindale were Rozell (2), Watkins (2), Thurman (2), Gary (2) and Myers (1).