The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured wins over Athens and Chapel Hill on Saturday at Faulkner Park.
TL (12-3) defeated Athens (6-2) and Chapel Hill (10-7).
Presley Johnston tossed a three-hitter against Athens, allowing two unearned runs while striking out four and not issuing a walk. At the plate, Johnston belted a home run and drove in two runs.
Reese Neely hit a double with singles from Maddie Carrillo, London Goode and Brooke Davis.
RBIs were from Mallory Kniffen, Goode and Davis. Scoring runs were Neely (2), Maddie Flanery (1), Johnston (1), Carrillo (1) and Emily McClain (1).
Cae Cae Sneed, Jill Calkins and Christina Wolverton had singles for the Lady Hornets. Calkins and Sarah Lott knocked in runs. Sneed and Abby Garcia each scored runs.
In the contest with Chapel Hill, Bonney Bunn was in the circle, allowing five hits and seven runs (1 earned) while striking out nine and walking four.
Flanery had a triple for Legacy with doubles by Kylee Tapia (2), Johnston (2), Davis and Jaydee Diller. Flanery was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Johnston was also 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Carrillo and Davis had two hits each with Neely adding a single.
Other RBIs were from Flanery and Diller. Others scoring runs were Tapia (3), Diller (2), Kniffen (1) and Davis (1).
Kylei Griffin had two doubles for the Lady Bulldogs with singles from Mia Marmon, Hannah Clements and Karli Finch. Abbie Hart had two RBIs with Griffin and Clements knocking in runs. Scoring runs were Griffin (3), Marmon (2), Finch (1) and Tierra Borel (1).
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to open District 10-6A play on Monday, hosting Mesquite Horn at Faulkner Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.