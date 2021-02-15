Softball season is here … maybe.
After the 2020 season was stopped abruptly due to COVID-19, teams across the state have been waiting anxiously to get back on the field for the past 10 months.
One of those teams is the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders. And while they have been able to hold some scrimmages, the regular season was slated to begin on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against Pine Tree at Faulkner Park.
However, inclement weather could delay the start of the season for a few days.
Whenever the season does officially begin, fourth-year Lady Raider head coach Justin Kniffen is excited about his team entering the 2021 campaign.
“There’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” Kniffen said. “There are a lot of factors. Obviously getting shut down last season is one, but I think the prospects for this season are getting the girls excited, as well.”
The Lady Raiders only have one senior on their roster and will feature a mix of returners and some move-ins.
Brooke Davis is a junior utility player who Kniffen said is solid and reliable and will likely play every position except pitcher and catcher.
Samira Matlock is a junior outfielder. Gabi Escandon is a junior catcher who joined the Lady Raiders last season from Nevada Community. Jaydee Diller is a junior who adds pitching depth.
Some of the move-ins came locally and some came from out-of-state.
Reese Neely is a freshman from Brownsboro. Pitcher Presley Johnston and infielder Maddie Flanery came over from Grace Community and are both juniors. Sophomore pitcher Bonnye Bunn joins the Lady Radiers after previously playing at Brook Hill.
Freshman Kylee Tapia comes to Legacy from California. Kniffen said she’s a five-tool player who can play anywhere but is currently playing in the middle infield. She will also see some time as a pitcher.
The Lady Raiders also got junior Jordan Wright from Arizona. Wright will play in the outfield and can also pitch.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” Kniffen said. “We knew we would get some of the local kids and some of the private school kids, but then to get Kylee and Jordan also, it made us really deep.”
Another newcomer to the varsity is someone Kniffen knows really well, freshman Mallory Kniffen, who plays third base.
“That adds a different dynamic to coaching,” Kniffen said. “It’s been fun.”
Kniffen said he’s been pleased with his team’s defense and pitching during scrimmages. He said he also thinks the Lady Raiders will swing the bat well this year and compete for a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Later in the season, the Lady Raiders may get a chance to play on their new field at the high school, which is expected to be completed sometime in April.
———
Along with coaching the Lady Raider softball team, Kniffen also teaches world history at Legacy High School.
Kniffen was recently named the school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
“I was nominated, and I honestly didn’t think there was a chance I would win,” Kniffen said. “I am proud of that honor. And I was humbled that my fellow colleagues thought that much of me to vote for me.”