HEATH — Presley Johnston struck out 10 and Tyler Legacy rallied for four runs in the seventh to register a 6-2 victory over Rockwall-Heath on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The Lady Raiders improve to 15-5-1 overall and 4-1 in district. The Lady Hawks fall to 3-2 in league.
Tyler Legacy tied the game 2-2 in the fifth with a single run and then plated four in the seventh for the big road win.
Reese Neely led the Tyler squad with three hits (2 singles, triple) and two RBIs, while Brooke Davis added a single and double with three RBIs. Maddie Flanery added a single and Johnston had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Flanery (3), Davis (1), Neely (1) and Mallory Kniffen (1).
Danielle Gillean and Cassie Marshall had triples for the Lady Hawks.
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to host Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday Rockwall-Heath is slated to visit Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 15, Chapel Hill 0
BULLARD — Anistyn Foster allowed one hit and struck out 10 as No. 1 Bullard scored a 15-0 win over Chapel Hill on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Bullard improves to 23-0 and 2-0 in district. Foster tossed all four innings and did not issue a walk.
Berlyn Grossman led the Lady Panthers with three hits (single, double, triple) and three RBIs. Other extra base hits were from Callie Bailey (triple) and Kenzie King (double).
Kaylee Paul and Saelyr Hunt each had two hits for Bullard with other singles from Teagan Graul, Addison Hooker, Hadi Fults, Kylie Pate and Jadyn Welch.
Other RBIs were from Bailey (2), Hooker (2), Fults (2), Welch (2), Paul (1), Graul (1) and King (1).
Bullard runs were scored by Grossman (2), Paul (2), Hooker (2), Fults (2), Hunt (2), Matti Nix (1), Pate (1), Emma Seaton (1), King (1) and Kamyn Honzell (1).
Chapel Hill (5-17, 1-2) got a hit from Addison Rains.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play host to Kilgore at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs, coming off a 14-8 win over Spring Hill, are slated to host Lindale at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale 20, Spring Hill 6
LONGVIEW — Olivia Gary was 4 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored as Lindale scored a 20-6 win over Spring Hill on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game.
The Lady Eagles improve to 11-8 overall and 2-1 in district.
Kayli Vickery and Darby Woodrum were 3 for 5 for lindale. Vickery added three RBIs and scored three runs with Woodrum adding a single and two doubles. Merrick Gary was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored and Liliana Miller stolen four bases.
Dylan Adams got the win in the circle with Addison Frazier and Emily Myers closing out the game in relief.
Caylee Mayfield, Khloe Saxon and Kyndall Witt all doubled in the loss for Spring Hill. Witt had two hits and two RBI, Saxon two RBI and Mayfield one RBI.
Lindale will travel to Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Longview 7, Texas High 0
LONGVIEW — Reagan Rios dominated from the pitcher's circle, driving in a couple of runs to help her own cause as Longview blanked Texas High, 7-0, in District 15-5A.
Rios struck out 15, walked five and allowed just two hits in seven innings. At the dish, she had two singles. Madison Jones doubled once and singled twice. Paris Simpson finished with two hits. River Hulsey had a double, single and RBI. Betsy Martinez drove in one run, and Reagan Fleet collected two RBI.
Sulphur Springs 4, Pine Tree 0
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 19 and walked two, allowing just one hit as Sulphur Springs blanked Pine Tree, 4-0, in District 15-5A.
Kinz Smallwood had two doubles, a single and two RBIs to pace the Sulphur Springs offense.
Nia Woodson had the lone Pine Tree hit. Taylor Burkhart struck out 11, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the six innings in the pitching loss.
Hallsville 18, Marshall 4
HALLSVILLE — Miley Stovall homered, one of eight extra base hits for Hallsville, and the Ladycats built a big lead early on the way to an 18-4 District 15-5A win over Marshall.
Stovall finished with two RBI. Sara Houston tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Makayla Menchue added a triple and an RBI. Jaryn Nelson tripled, doubled and plated three runs. Hope Miles had a double and two RBI. Lily Soto tripled, singled and drove in one, and Pami Ah Quin finished with two RBI.
Miles earned the pitching win with three innings of work. Bella Sawyers fanned three and walked one in two innings.
Tierrani Johnson doubled and drove in a run for Marshall. Briana Theus had two hits and an RBI, and Lauren Minatrea drove in a run.
Gilmer 4, North Lamar 1
PARIS — Sara Phillips struck out eight, walked two and allowed just three hits in seven innings as Gilmer notched a 4-1 win over North Lamar in District 15-4A.
At the plate, Kahlyen Johnston led the way with three hits. Ryleigh Larkins and Melody Larkins both doubled and singled, with Melody driving in a run.
Pleasant Grove 15, Pittsburg 5
PITTSBURG — Lexi Snyder homered twice and drove in two runs while also earning the pitching win for Texarkana Pleasant Grove in a 15-5 win over Pittsburg in District 15-4A.
Snyder struck out nine and walked two.
Haley Danielson and Daytona Torrey both doubled in the loss for Pittsburg. Torrey had two hits, and Elyssia Lemelle and Danielson drove in runs. Audrina Landin struck out three and walked two in the loss.
Sabine 14, New Diana 4
LIBERTY CITY — Addyson Carney, Amelia Miller and Abbie Abercrombie all collected two hits, Kyrissa Camacho singled and drove in three runs and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 14-4 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Miller doubled, singled and drove in a run. Carney and Riley Lux drove in two runs apiece, and Karsyn Watson, Miller, Abercrombie and Renatta Galvan all added an RBI.
Callie Sparks earned the pitching win, striking out four with three walks and one earned run allowed in four innings.
Hughes Springs 13, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — Madison Heller and Presley Richardson both homered and combined for seven RBI to lead the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs to a 13-1 win over Gladewater in District 15-3A.
Heller had three hits and drove in four runs, and Richardson added a double with three RBI. Emma McKinney finished with three hits. Karmen Searcy doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Jacee Short and Riley Lowery chipped in with a double apiece. Short, Maggie Pate and Grace Pippin all drove in runs.
Pippin struck out seven with no walks to earn the pitching win.
Karlee Moses had two hits, and Katelynn Moses drove in a run for Gladewater. Avery Glarborg struck out two and walked four in the pitching loss.
Tatum 12, Arp 9
ARP — Yahnya Acevedo homered, tripled, singled and drove in three runs for Tatum in a 12-9 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Kacey Owen and Rebeka Stockton both doubled for Tatum. Aundrea Bradley had an RBI. Camryn Milam drove in two runs. Baylea Densman added an RBI. Mia Tovar and Olivia Nay had two hits apiece. Stockton finished with three hits and two RBI. Owen had three hits and an RBI, and Trinity Edwards chipped in with an RBI. Acevedo struck out five in three innings, and Stockton added three punchouts in four innings.
West Rusk 15, Jefferson 0
NEW LONDON — Carlie Buckner doubled and drove in five runs to pace the offense, and the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 15-0 District 16-3A win over Jefferson.
Lilly Waddell had three hits and a couple of RBI for the Lady Raiders. Natalie Christy tripled and doubled. Krysten Price and Macie Blizzard both doubled and drove in runs, and Keke Murphy chipped in with an RBI. Buckner struck out four and walked one in 4.2 innings pitched.
Hawkins 10, Overton 0
HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins tossed a one-hitter, Ryli Williams drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and a single and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 10-0 District 19-2A win against Overton.
Hawkins struck out six and walked three in six innings. At the plate, Makena Warren added two doubles, two singles and an RBI. Lynli Dacus chipped in with two hits and an RBI. Taetum Smith tripled, singled and drove in a run. Jordyn Warren added two hits, and Londyn Wilson singled and plated one run.
Kaley McMillian had the lone hit for Overton.
Beckville 5, Timpson 4
TIMPSON — Beckville pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 5-4 District 22-2A win over Timpson on Friday.
McKinna Chamness, Amber Harris and Kaitlyn Tillman all doubled for Beckville. Aubrey Klingler had three hits and an RBI, Kiara Willis two hits and an RBI and Harris and Chamness an RBI apiece. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out seven and walked one in the pitching win.
Winnsboro 5, MPCH 4
WINNSBORO — Winnsboro scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 5-4 District 13-3A win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Katie McGregor doubled and drove in a run in the loss for MPCH. Hannah Rhea and Presley Applegate had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Katie Hart chipped in with an RBI. Applegate struck out 10 with no walks in the loss.