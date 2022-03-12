DALLAS — Kylee Tapia and Sara Eckert combined on a no-hitter and teammate Presley Johnston belted a home run as Tyler Legacy opened District 10-6A softball with an 18-1 win over Dallas Skyline on Saturday at Forester Athletic Complex.
The game was a three-inning contest. Tapia pitched an inning, allowing a run with two strikeouts and five walks. Eckert faced six batters, striking out five and not issuing a walk.
For Johnston it was her fourth homer of the season.
The Lady Raiders banged out 12 hits, two each by Maddie Flanery, Reese Neely, Brooke Davis and Sophia Viramontez.
Neely had two doubles and four RBIs. Haylee Hulsey, Viramontez and Davis all had doubles.
London Goode and Lillian Moreyra added singles.
Other RBIs were from Johnston (2), Viramontez (2), Flanery (1), Eckert (1) and Davis (1).
Scoring runs were Flanery (3), Neely (3), Viramontez (3), Tapia (2), Hulsey (2), Johnston (1), Maddie Carrillo (1), Davis (1), Mallory Kniffen (1) and Moreyra (1).
Tyler Legacy (14-3-1, 1-0) is scheduled to host district rival Rockwall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Legacy Softball Field.