MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy freshman pitcher Sara Eckert twirled a one-hitter while striking out 15 as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated Mesquite 8-1 on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The Lady Raiders led 2-0 until breaking loose for six runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Eckert threw a complete game, allowing one run in the seventh and only two walks.
Maddie Flanery led Legacy with two hits with Brooke Davis and Haylee Hulsey hitting doubles. Adding singles were Presley Johnston and Kylee Tapia.
RBIs were from Davis (2), Flanery (1) and Tapia (1). Scoring runs were Flanery (2), Davis (1), Johnston (1), Hulsey (1), Mallory Kniffen (1), Maddie Carrillo (1) and Adaleigh Arivett (1).
The Lady Raiders begin the playoffs next week.