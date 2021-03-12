Kylee Tapia was a triple short of the cycle, while teammates Presley Johnston and London Goode knocked in three runs apiece as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated Jacksonville 10-2 on Friday at Faulkner Park.
Johnston tossed seven innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs. She struck out eight and walked two.
Tapia had homer and a double with two RBIs. Johnston added a home run and double with Goode adding a double. Other hits were from Madelyn Flanery (2), Reese Neely (1) and Jaydee Diller (1). Flanery and Brooke Davis also had RBIs.
Scoring runs for Legacy were Tapia (3), Flanery (2), Mallory Kniffen (1), Johnston (1), Neely (1), Madelyn Carrillo (1) and Diller (1).
Jasmine Gallegos had two hits for the Maidens (single, double) with singles by Trinity Tyler and Juliana Harwell, who also had two RBIs. Riley Todd and Asjia Canady scored runs.
The Lady Raiders (10-4) are scheduled to face Athens (11:30 a.m.) and Chapel Hill (1:30 p.m.) on Saturday.