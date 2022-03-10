WHITEHOUSE — Tyler Legacy picked up two wins on Thursday morning in the TASO Classic Softball Tournament.
The Lady Raiders opened the day with a 14-3 win over Chapel Hill and then followed with a 9-0 victory against Van.
Against Van, Presley Johnston and Kylee Tapia teamed up on the shutout, and the Lady Raiders received some standout defense.
“Our defense, for the most part, has held up all year,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “In crunch times, we need to make plays, and that’s what’s hurt us in the losses. But we played really good defense today. I was proud of them.”
In the fourth inning, it was a 5-4 double play turned by Reese Neely and Brooke Davis that ended the frame. Neely made a spectacular grab on a line drive and then caught the runner off of second for the third out.
In the fifth inning, the game ended on a 2-5-1 putout in between home plate and third base as Neely, Mallory Kniffen and Tapia worked together to get the out.
“We’re kind of starting to get some injuries and battle through some stuff,” Kniffen said. “A lot of the other girls are going to have to step up, and they did today. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Van got two runners on with walks from Ava Hopson and Landry Jones, but Johnston struck out Maci Jones to end the threat.
Maddie Flanery led off the bottom of the first with a single and got to thirdon a sacrifice fly by Reese Neely. Presley Johnston followed with a double, and Maddie Carrillo reached on a single to set up a two-run triple from Brooke Davis to give the Lady Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Johnston got Avery Killough to ground out to start the second and then recorded two straight strikeouts for a perfect inning.
After a strikeout for the second out in the top of the third inning, Van got singles from Kaitlyn Jackson and Hallee Johnson, but Johnston came back with a strikeout of Landry Jones to keep the shutout intact.
Johnston led off the bottom of the third with a single, and Carrillo followed with a double off of the wall to late courtesy runner Adaleigh Arivett.
Kniffen and London Goode also drove in runs in the inning to make the score 6-0.
The Lady Raiders added three more runs in the fifth inning with RBIs from Tapia, Johnston and Davis.
Flanery, Johnston, Carrillo and Davis all had two hits, and Davis drove in three runs.
Johnston pitched three innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Tapia pitched two innings with three walks.
Jackson and Johnson had the two hits for Van.
Bella Garza pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits with a strikeout and walk.
Against Chapel Hill, Flanery and Davis each had two hits, and Flanery and Johnston each had three RBI, and Haylee Hulsey added two RBI.
Sara Eckert allowed two runs — one earned — with a walk without recording an out as Chapel Hill took an early 2-0 lead before Legacy scored six runs in the bottom of the first and five runs in the second inning.
Jaydee Diller allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in three innings.
Legacy 13-4-1 will take on Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. Friday in District 10-6A competition before going back to Whitehouse to face Huntington at 10 a.m. and Little River Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.