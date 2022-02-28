Tyler Legacy moved to 8-0 with a 12-0 home win over Cleburne on Friday night.
Presley Johnston pitched five shutout innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Maddie Carrillo had two hits with a home run. Johnston had two hits and three RBI. Maddie Flanery had a double, single and two RBI. Mallory Kniffen had two hits and two RBI. Brooke Davis had a triple, and Reese Neely added a double.
Legacy will play at Highland Park on Tuesday before hosting the Rose City Classic Softball Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Bullard 24, Athens 0
RUSK — Bullard had 19 hits in a 24-0 win over Athens on Friday.
Anistyn Foster pitched three no-hit innings with four strikeouts.
Addison Hooker was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Callie Bailey was 3-for-4 wth a double and three RBI. Berlyn Grossman was 2-for-4 with two triples and four RBI. Hadi Fults and Matti Nix each had two hits with a double and two RBI. Saelyr Hunt had a triple, and Rylie Jo Garner and Rylie Graul each added a double. Kaylee Paul, Teagan Graul, Kylie Pate and Kenzie King all had a single.
Bullard will host Rains at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Saline 6, Cross Roads 1
GRAND SALINE — Hannah Aaron allowed just two hits with 10 strikeouts as Grand Saline defeated Cross Roads.
Aaron also hit her second home run of the season.
Marti Lewis had two hits with a double, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Sara Marshall had two hits and a stolen base, and Maddy Bolin added a hit.
Grand Saline will play at Van on Tuesday.