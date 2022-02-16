The Tyler Lady Lions opened their new softball field on campus facility on Tuesday.
In the diamond located behind the main school campus, the Lady Lions lost to Rusk 17-0.
DJ Morgan got Tyler's only hit, a triple.
Faith Long had a home run and a triple with four RBIs in leading the Lady Eagles.
Madalynn Woodruff (3 singles) and Madelene Baldwin (2 doubles, single) each had three hits for Rusk.
Sarah Boudreaux had two triples for the Lady Eagles.
Marissa Perry tossed a one-hitter, striking out 10 and not issuing a walk.
Dy'Niste Lacy pitched the Lady Lions, striking out three.
The Lady Lions will now participate in the Bulldog Classic in Carthage Feb. 17-19. Tyler has games on Thursday (6 p.m. vs. Tatum JV; 7:30 p.m. vs. Carthage White), Friday (10:30 a.m. vs. Beckville; noon vs. Hughes Springs) and Saturday (9 a.m. vs. White Oak; noon vs. Carthage Red).
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play in the Shelbyville Tournament, Feb. 17-19. Rusk has games on Thursday (9 a.m. vs. Nacogdoches; 10:30 a.m. vs. Latexo), Friday (1:30 p.m. vs. Groveton; 3 p.m. vs. Trinity) and Saturday (1:30 p.m. vs. Chapel Hill; 3 p.m. vs. Shelbyville).
Kilgore 10, Pine Tree 9
LONGVIEW — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs built a 10-6 lead and held on for a 10-9 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
Dalah Montgomery had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Pine Tree. Elena Bazan tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Abigail Grimaldo and Gracie Rush both added hits. Rust also threw out two runners attempting to steal.
Spring Hill 13, Harmony 12
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill had to rally twice, but Halee Bray made it pay off with a walk-off walk as the Lady Panthers notched a 12-11 win over Harmony to open the season on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers trailed 11-0 before scoring five in the fifth and six in the sixth to tie things. Harmony plated a run in the top of the seventh to go back on top, but Spring Hill won it in the bottom half.
After one out was recorded in the bottom of the seventh, Laney Linseisen singled and came around to tie things on an RBI single by Kyndall Witt. Caylee Mayfield followed with a single, and Khloe Saxon walked to load the bases for Bray, who drew a walk to bring in Witt with the game-winner.
Linseisen and Witt both doubled, with Witt finishing the night with two hits and four RBI. Linseisen had three hits and two RBI, Mayfield two hits and an RBI, Saxon two hits and three RBI and Bray and Mattye Moore an RBI apiece.
Mayfield struck out three and walked six in 4.2 innings, and Moore earned the win with 2.1 innings of work - striking out one and walking three.
Jenci Seahorn tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Harmony. Grace Kalenak had two doubles, a single and four RBI. Kristin Spence and Lainie Trimble drove in two runs apiece, and Jayden Taylor had two hits and an RBI. Kalenak struck out nine and walked six in 4.2 innings. Camie Wellborn fanned three and walked four in 1.2 frames to shoulder the loss.
Marshall 8, Atlanta 4
ATLANTA — Margaret Truelove banged out three hits, drove in two runs and scored once from the top of the lineup for Marshall as the Lady Mavericks notched an 8-4 win over Atlanta.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Lauren Minatree both added doubles. Bri Theus singled three times, and Kim Gasper had two hits and and RBI, and Ellenburg, Wendy Esquivel and Ava Burke all drove in runs.
Ellenburg struck out three and walked four, giving up two runs in a complete game.
Gilmer 3, Hughes Springs 0
GILMER — Sarah Phillips worked six strong innings in the circle for Gilmer, and Karlye Johnston and Phillips drove in runs for the Lady Buckeyes in a 3-0 win over Hughes Springs.
Phillips struck out five with one walk in the shutout. Alexis Kemp fanned two with no walks in her inning of work. Johnston and Kemp had two hits apiece, and Ryleigh Larkins, Kirsten Waller, Emily Watson, Kahlyen Johnston, Kara Williams and Phillips all chipped in with singles
Hughes Springs finished with seven hits, all singles, by Presley Richardson, Maggie Pate, Emma McKinney, Grace Pippin, Alyssa Baxter, Cali Freeman and Madison Heller. Pate worked four innings in the circle, striking out two and walking one, and Pippin fanned one and walked one in two innings.
Mount Vernon 13, Pittsburg 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers built a 6-1 lead and then pushed across seven runs in the fifth on the way to a 13-1 win over Pittsburg.
Haley Danielson doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin struck out six and walked two in 4.1 innings.
New Diana 16, Jefferson 5
JEFFERSON — Shaylee Stanley belted two grand slams and added a two-run double - finishing the night with 10 RBI - as the New Diana Lady Eagles opened the season with a 16-5 win over Jefferson.
Natalie Manes and Reagan Reece banged out three hits apiece for New Diana. Stanley also earned the pitching win, giving up two earned runs in five innings.
White Oak 11, Union Grove 1
WHITE OAK — Addison McClanahan doubled three times and drove in six runs to open the season with a bang as White Oak notched an 11-1 win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Lillian Scalia added two doubles for White Oak. Tristyn Cox, Larkin Daniels and Neveah Ollis all added doubles. Daniels had two hits and an RBI, Ollis three hits and two RBI and Sasha Graves two hits and an RBI. Scalia struck out seven and walked two for the pitching win.
Jolea Robertson had the lone hit for Union Grove, a single.
Sabine 21, Mineola 3
MINEOLA — Karsyn Watson and Addyson Carney both drove in five runs, Kolette Galvan added four RBI for the Lady Cardinals and Sabine rolled to a 21-3 win over Mineola on Tuesday.
Watson tripled once and singled twice. Addyson Carney doubled twice and singled. Kaleigh Carney added a double and an RBI. Riley Lux singled three times and drove in a run and Callie Sparks had two hits and two RBI.
Amelia Miller struck out six and walked two in four innings for the pitching win.
Gladewater 7, Big Sandy 6
GLADEWATER — Katelynn Moses doubled for the second time in the game, delivering a walk-off two-bagger to bring home Avery Glarborg as the Gladewater Lady Bears rallied for a 7-6 win over Big Sandy.
Big Sandy led 6-2 before Gladewater scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to tie things. Glarborg, who had three hits and an RBI, led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Lexi Betts followed with a single before Moses ended things with her double.
Trinity Mooney tripled and drove in a run for Gladewater. Jersey Turner doubled, Betts had three hits and Karlee Moses added two hits and an RBI.
Glarbourg struck out seven and walked three for the pitching win.
Journie Plunkett doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Big Sandy. Abbie Whitfield added two hits and two RBI, and Zoe Messick and Trinity Madden drove in runs for the Lady Wildcats. Daphnie Blavier struck out six and walked one in six innings.
Tatum 18, Daingerfield 2
TATUM — Paisley Williams drove in four runs, Kaylei Stroud had a double, single and three RBI and the Tatum Lady Eagles opened the season with an 18-2 win over Daingerfield.
Olivia Nay doubled, singled and drove in a run for Tatum, which led 7-2 before scoring 11 in the bottom of the fourth. Rebeka Stockton drove in two runs, and Kacey Owen and Baylea Densman also added RBI for Tatum. Stockton struck out six with no walks, giving up five hits in four innings for the pitching win.
Carlisle 16, Waskom 6
PRICE — Kasey Hart tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and the Carlisle Lady Indians opened the season with a 16-6 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats.
Joana Canchola, Summer Davilla, Abby Lee and Sami Wallace all drove in runs for Carlisle. Rylee Waggoner struck out nine and gave up four earned runs on eight hits in five innings for the pitching win.
Caney Creek 3, Lufkin 1
CONROE — Conroe Caney Creek scored lone runs in three different innings on the way to a 3-1 win over Lufkin.
Laney Currier and Kayla Segura tripled and Mia Concha doubled in the loss for Lufkin. Currier had two hits on the night. Mia Harper struck out seven and walked seven, giving up two earned runs to take the pitching loss.