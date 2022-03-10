HARLETON — Lindsay Davis hurled a one-hitter while striking out 17 in leading the Troup Lady Tigers to an 11-1 win over Harleton on Wednesday in a District 16-2A softball game.
Tara Wells and Jessie Minnix each had three hits for Troup. Minnix had a double and two singles.
Maddy Griffin had a double and triple. Others with hits were Taylor Gillispie (double, single), Sarah Neel (double, single), Chloie Haugeberg (single) and Haylee Priest (single).
RBIs were from Minnix (2), Gillispie (2), Neel (2), Griffin (1), Wells (1) and Priest (1).
Scoring runs were Griffin (2), Wells (2), Minnix (2), Morgan Parrish (1), Haugeberg (1), Priest (1), Gillispie (1) and Bailey Blanton (1).
Troup is 2-0 in district play and 9-3 on the season.
Troup will travel to Tatum on Friday for another district game with JV staring at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Tigers will play Chapel Hill at 1 p.m. and Whitehouse at 4 p.m. at Whitehouse High School.
Sulphur Springs 3, Hallsville 1
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 16 with no walks and one hit allowed as the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats earned a 3-1 win over Hallsville.
Emerson Thompson had three hits and an RBI to lead the way offensively for Sulphur Springs.
Mallory Pyle doubled for the lone Hallsville hit. Hope Miles fanned four and walked one in the pitching loss.
Mount Pleasant 12, Marshall 3
MARSHALL — Mount Pleasant broke things open with a five-run sixth inning on the way to a 12-3 win over Marshall.
Conlee Zachry doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for Mount Pleasant.
Bri Theus doubled and Caitlyn Ellenburg, Alyson Roberson and Tierrani Johnson all singled in the loss for Marshall. Ellenburg took the pitching loss, giving up four earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Mabank 3, Gilmer 2
GILMER — Mabank pushed across one run in the top of the seventh and held on for a 3-2 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Wednesday.
Kai Hudson fanned nine in four innings for the pitching win. Payten Nolen, Presley Green and Hailey Ledbetter all doubled, with Ledbetter, Chloe Holland and Carlee Cline driving in runs for the Lady Panthers.
Alexis Kemp doubled and Addison Walker and Raji Canady singled in the loss for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips struck out four with no walks, giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
White Oak 4, Sabine 2
WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels struck out 14 and walked just one, Sasha Graves went deep for the Ladynecks and White Oak edged Sabine, 4-2.
Graves finished with two hits and two RBI. Kenzie Jester added two hits and two RBI, and Addison McClanahan chipped in with a couple of singles for White Oak.
Callie Sparks homered and drove in both runs in the loss for Sabine. Sparks also pitched for the Lady Cardinals, striking out three and walking one.
Elysian Fields 16, Jefferson 3
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Gracey Struwe homered twice — including a grand slam — singled and drove in six runs, and Corrisa McPhail added four hits and three RBI as Elysian Fields rolled to a 16-3 win over Jefferson.
McPhail tripled and Cora Creech doubled and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Kelsey O'Brien added two RBI, and Kaylee Kelly also drove in a run.
Creech struck out eight with no walks, giving up one earned run in five innings.
Hawkins 20, Union Hill 0
BETTIE — Trinity Hawkins hit for the cycle and drove in six runs, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 20-0 win over Union Hill.
Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren both added three hits for Hawkins, with Makena Warren doubling twice and driving in a run and Jordyn Warren adding two triples and two RBI. Skylar Murray, Emma Williams and Alexis Buford all chipped in with two hits. Murray had two doubles and three RBI, Williams two doubles and two RBI and Buford, Ryli Williams and Londyn Wilson all driving in runs.
Trinity Hawkins and Kalyn Ellison combined on a three-inning perfect game. Hawkins fanned five with no walks in two innings, and Ellison struck out three with no walks
Longview 3, Pine Tree 2
LONGVIEW — The 2022 District 15-5A softball opener between Longview and Pine Tree had to be moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon because storms caused wet field conditions, but it was worth the wait.
Longview ultimately leaned on Reagan Rios’ 13-strikeout pitching performance, and River Hulsey’s four-for-four hitting performance to earn a 3-2 walk-off home district win. The Lobos improved their season record to 9-5 and district mark to 1-0.
Pine Tree hung around because Taylor Burkhart earned 12 strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle, but Longview scored runs in three different innings.
The Lady Pirates dropped their season record to 5-7-1 and district mark to 0-1.