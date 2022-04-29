LONGVIEW — At Spring Hill's Lady Panther Field, Lindsay Davis and Taylor Gillispie combined to toss a one-hitter at Ore City as Troup closed out a Class 3A best-of-three bi-district softball series with a 9-0 win on Friday.
Troup won the first game on Thursday, 8-2.
Davis struck out eight with no walks or hits allowed in four innings, and Gillispie fanned six, walked one and allowed one hit — a triple by Anna Green.
Toni Gabaldon struck out four, walked one and allowed three earned runs in six innings to shoulder the loss for Ore City.
At the dish, Troup was paced by Bailey Blanton with a triple, two singles and two RBIs. Gillispie and Davis added triples, with Gillispie driving in a run and Davis adding a single. Karsyn Williamson chipped in with two RBIs, and Haylee Priest drove in one run.
The Lady Tigers advance to the area round to meet Mount Vernon, a 2-0 series winner over Atlanta. MV won 11-5, 12-1.
Henderson 13, Pleasant Grove 9
MARSHALL — Jaci Taylor and Suzannah Straube drove in three runs apiece, and the Henderson Lady Lions rallied for a 13-9 win over Pleasant Grove in game one of a best-of-three 4A bi-district playoff series.
Taylor doubled once and singled three times, and Straub added a double and a single for the Lady Lions. Kloee Carroll had three hits and two RBI, Chloe Ellis a triple, double and two RBI, Ty'Esha Mosely two doubled an an RBI, Alyssa Perry two singles and Addy Davis a single and an RBI.
Ellis struck out five and walked none in five innings. Carroll fanned two and walked a pair in 1.2 frames.
Hawkins 19, Frankston 1
GRAND SALINE — Trinity Hawkins and Ryli Williams drove in four runs apiece, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 19-1 win over Frankston in a Class 2A bi-district contest.
Hawkins, who also earned the pitching win, homered, tripled and added two singles. Williams doubled twice and singled twice. Lynli Dacus banged out four hits and drove in two runs. Makena Warren had two doubles and three RBI. Sadie Scoggins singled three times and scored three times and Londyn Wilson drove in two runs. Hawkins struck out 10, walked two and allowed no earned runs on three hits.
Hawkins advances to the area round to face McLeod, a 2-0 series winner over Alba-Golden, next week.