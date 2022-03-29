Troup went 2-0 last week with wins over Arp (13-1) and Elysian Fields (7-0).
Lindsay Davis and Haylee Priest were big parts of those wins. Davis is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Priest is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 21-26.
Davis went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 12 innings. She faced 42 batters, allowing two hits with one walk, one hit by pitch and one unearned run. Davis struck out 10 batters against Arp and 15 against Elysian Fields.
Davis, a McNeese State signee, has a 0.42 ERA for the season.
Priest, a senior, hit two home runs in the win over Elysian Fields. She finished the week 3-for-4 (.750) with the two home runs, six RBI, a sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt and a hit by pitch.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Presley Johnston was 2-0 in wins over North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath. She pitched 12 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits with 20 strikeouts and two walks.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster pitched seven innings with a win and a save. She allowed two hits and posted a 0.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts and no walks with one hit batter.
HITTING
Bullard’s Berlyn Grossman was 3-for-4 (.750) with a triple, a double and three RBI. She also walked twice, was hit by a pitch and stole four bases.
Lindale’s Kayli Vickery was 4-for-7 (.571) with a double, a triple, four RBI, five runs and a walk with a 1.000 slugging percentage.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix was 6-for-7 (.857) with four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Freshman Taylor Gillispie was 4-for-7 (.571) with two doubles, a walk, a hit by pitch, three stolen bases and four runs. Bailey Blanton was 4-for-8 (.500) with two RBI, three runs, one hit by pitch and two stolen bases.
Mineola’s Lauren Simmons was 4-for-6 (.667) with a 1.000 slugging percentage, two doubles and two sacrifice flies.
Grand Saline’s Maddy Bolin had four hits with a triple, a double, five runs scored and five stolen bases.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.