Troup Tournament
Troup 3, Van 0
TROUP — Lindsay Davis hit a home run and struck out 14 in the circle to lead the Troup Lady Tigers to a 3-0 win over Van on Thursday in the Troup Softball Tournament.
Davis had a three-run inside-the-park homer.
Grace Community 19, Bishop Gorman 3
Mia Turner and Grace Sutton were both 3 for 3 in helping the Grace Community Lady Cougars to a 19-3 win over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Thursday in a softball game.
Turner drove in four runs and scored three runs with Sutton adding two RBIs and two runs scored. Sutton had two doubles with Turner adding one two-bagger.
Brianna Redding hit a double and drove in a run.
Other Lady Cougar hits were by Rylan Lafaitt (2), Addison Sceroler (2), Morgan Sumrall (2), Bella Ary (1), Marygrace Murphy (1), McKayla Camp (1) and Kennedy Tilley (1).
Other RBIs were from Sceroler (2), Sumrall (2), Murphy (2), Camp (2), Lafaitt (1), Ary (1) and Ellie Simonds (1).
Also scoring were Lafaitt (3), Sceroler (2), Redding (2), Sumrall (2), Murphy (1), Camp (1), Simonds (1) and Tilley (1).
Lafaitt allowed four hits while striking out one.
Wylie Tournament
Rains 4, Wylie 0
WYLIE — No. 1 Rains bounced back from a loss to Forney earlier in the game to score a 4-0 victory over Wylie on Thursday in the Wylie Softball Tournament.
Sage Hoover tossed a two-hitter while striking out 15 and not issuing a walk.
Zee Hague tripled for the Lady Wildcats while Leo Terry added a double. Singles were from Avery Songer and Cambree Oakes. Hague and Oakes drove in runs with Terry, Oakes, Madison Reid and Hague scored runs.
Hallsville Tournament
Bullard takes two
HALLSVILLE — Bullard defeated Carthage (4-1) and Harmony (6-0) on Thursday in the Hallsville Softball Tournament.
In the win over Harmony, Hadi Fults tossed a three-hitter, striking out one and walking one.
Fults had two hits (single, double) with two RBIs. Addison Hooker belted a two-run homer with Claire Cannon adding a triple and Berlyn Grossman hitting a double.
Adding hits for the Lady Panthers were Gabby Nichols and Kaylee Paul. Others knocking in runs were Fults (2), Grossman (1) and Kenzie King (1). Scoring runs were Nichols (2), Paul (1), Rylie Jo Garner (1), Hooker (1) and Cannon (1).
Hits by Harmony were from Delaynie Nash, Analese Cano and Madi Rhame.
On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to down the Lady Bulldogs. Nichols and Paul were both 3 for 4 (both had 2 singles, doubles) with Fults adding a home run and single with three RBIs.
Berlyn Grossman and Kylie Pate added singles. Other RBIs were from Grossman (3), Paul (2) and Addison Hooker (1). Scoring runs were Nichols (3), Paul (3), Grossman (2), Pate (2) and Fults (1).
Natalee Dinnerville led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits with Jaycee Page and Tessa Smith adding singles. RBIs were from Madison Reynolds, Page and Smith.
Fults got the win in the circle, going five innings while giving up four hits and one run. She struck out six.
Pine Tree Tournament
Jacksonville splits pair
LONGVIEW — The Jacksonville Maidens split games on Thursday in the Pine Tree Softball Tournament. The Maidens defeated Waskom 19-5 and fell to Harlton 5-3.
In the win over Waskom, Riley Todd and Trinity Tyler belted home runs for the Maidens with Todd, Juliana Harwell and Bethany Lavender added triples.
Doubles were from Tyler, Harrell, Grace Abercrombie, Asjia Canady, Jasmine Gallegos, Claire Gill and Kylie McCown.
Canady was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored with teammate Todd going 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Claire Gill and Harwell added three hits apiece with McCown, Gallegos, Tyler, Bethany Lavender and Abercrombie contributed two hits apiece.
Others with RBIs were Tyler (3), Gill (2), Canady (2), McCown (1), Gallegos (1), Harwell (1), Lavender (1) and Abercrombie (1).
Against Harleton, McCown and Lavender had doubles and singles with Abercrombie adding two singles. Gill and Harwell added singles with McCown, Lavender and Abercrombie knocking in runs.