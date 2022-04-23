TROUP — Maddy Griffin drove in the go-ahead on a full-court pitch in the bottom of the sixth as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated the Lindale Lady Eagles, 5-4, on Friday in a softball warmup game.
Pitcher Lindsay Davis earned the victory in the circle, going seven innings, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out 17. She did not walk a batter.
Addison Frazier started in the circle for the Lady Eagles, going 4.2 innings, giving up six hits and four runs while striking out three. Darby Woodrum pitched the final 1.1 innings.
Griffin, Bailey Blanton, Payton Wells, Sydnie Dickey, Taylor Gillispie and Davis each managed one hit to lead Troup.
Ellie Watkins and Woodrum had multiple hits for lindale.
Troup (22-7) meets Ore City in a Class 3A bi-district best-of-three series at Spring Hill High School in Longview. Game 1 is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday with the second game at 7 p.m. Friday. If needed, a third game will followed the second game.
Longview 3, Marshall 1
LONGVIEW — Longview scored lone runs in three different frames, and Reagan Fleet struck out 16 as the Lady Lobos closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over Marshall.
Fleet walked five and allowed one earned run on five hits in a complete-game for Longview. Madison Jones doubled and drove in a run, Fleet had two singles and scored once and River Hulsey added an RBI.
Caitlyn Ellenburg, Bri Theus and Alyson Roberson had singled for Marshall. Claire Godwin struck out one with no walks or earned runs allowed in six innings to take the pitching loss.
Hallsville 10, Pine Tree 0
HALLSVILLE — Danyelle Molina came up big for the Ladycats in the circle and at the plate, tossing a no-hitter and driving in three runs with a home run, double and single as Hallsville notched a 10-0 win over Pine Tree.
Molina struck out five with no walks. Mallory Pyle homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Ladycats. Hope Miles added a double, and Kammie Walker chipped in with an RBI.
Taylor Burkhart walked two and allowed four earned runs in four innings for Pine Tree.
Pittsburg 8, Quitman 6
PITTSBURG — Abby Wylie doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for Pittsburg as the Lady Pirates earned an 8-6 win over Quitman.
Elyssia Lemelle tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Trinity Hood doubled and drove in one. Audrina Landin had two hits and an RBI, Natalie Styles two hits and Daytona Torrey a single and one RBI.
Kylie Fitch struck out one and gave up one earned run in four innings for the Lady Pirates.
Ashley Davis homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Quitman.
Lovelady 6, West Rusk 2
NEW LONDON — The Lovelady Lady Lions handed West Rusk its first loss of the season in a tune up game, 6-2.
West Rusk (27-1) got a pair of singles from Lilly Waddell and RBI from Keke Murphy and Piper Morton in the loss. Waddell struck out nine, walked five and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Union Grove 19, Carlisle 1
PRICE — Jolea Robertson doubled, singled, drove in four runs and scored three times to lead the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 19-1 win over Carlisle.
Addi Smith homered, the first of her career, and drove in two runs for Union Grove. Paige Parman had a double and two RBI, Gracie Winn a single and two RBI, Jocy Suarez and Laney Ledbetter a double and an RBI apiece and Sydney Chamberlain and Allison Yohn an RBI apiece Ledbetter struck out five with no walks in three innings.
Emily Rocha had two hits in the loss for Carlisle.
Union Grove finished 11-1 and as co-champs in the district with Hawkins. Those two teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Winnsboro for playoff seeding.
Overton 16, Union Hill 0
Ne'kila Weir doubled twice and drove in five runs, Alex Brown, Briley Smith and Kaley McMillian all drove in three runs and Overton rolled to a 16-0 win over Union Hill.
Amanda Tarkington added two hits and an RBI, and Avery Smith drove in a run for Overton. Briley Smith struck out seven with no walks and one hit allowed in four innings.