LONGVIEW — Taylor Gillispie fired a three-hit shutout to help lift the Troup Lady Tigers to a 3-0 win over Winnsboro in decisive game of their best-of-three softball area playoff series on Saturday.
Gillispie, who also won Game 1, struck out six. Winnsboro pitcher Emily Clark allowed three hits as well, striking out two.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the second and a single run in the third and Gillispie took care of the rest in the circle.
Gillispie had a double with singles from Karsyn Williamson and Sydnie Dickey. RBIs were from London Driggers, Bailey Blanton and Dickey.
Scoring runs were Driggers, MaKayla Spencer and Gillispie.
Williamson had a stolen base.
One bright spot for Winnsboro Lady Raiders Varsity was a single by Alyssa Stansbury in the first inning.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to meet Queen City in the regional quarterfinals. The first two games are scheduled for Taylor Field on the East Texas Baptist Univeristy campus in Marshall.
Troup is the visitor for Thursday's game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Lady Tigers are the home team for the 6 p.m. Friday game.
If a third game is needed, it will be play at Marshall High School. Gametime is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The winner of the Troup-Queen City series advances to meet either Whitesboro or Prairiland in the regional semifinals.
GAME 1
Troup won Game 1, 4-2, on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers trailed 2-1 in the top of the seventh when Williamson doubled home three runs to give Troup a 4-2 lead.
Gillispie got the win in the cricle, going seven innings allowing five hits and two runs while striking out 15.
Clark started in the circle for the Lady Raiders, pitching seven innings giving up four hits and striking out four.
Qhenja Jordan led Troup with two hits and Devin Grimes paced Winnsboro with two hits.
Dickey had a double and an RBI with a single from Blanton.
Scoring runs were Jordan (2), Cadence Ellis (1) and Gillispie (1).
Other hits for Winnsboro were from Emma Stansbury, Greenlee Mayberry, Alyssa Stansbury, Pita Mendoza and Lily Rulison.
GAME 2
Winnsboro scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 10-5 win.
Grimes was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Emma Stansbury (3 singles) and Alyssa Stansbury (2 singles, double) each had three hits with Halie Shirley adding a double and single. Mayberry and Rulison added singles.
Other RBIs were from Alyssa Stansbury (2), Shirley (2), Emma Stansbury (1) and Mayberry (1).
Scoring runs were Laura Barth (2), Mayberry (2), Rulison (2), Emma Stansbury (1), Grimes (1), Mendoza (1) and Shirley (1).
Grimes was in the circle for Winnsboro, going five innings and allowing three hits and five runs (1 earned) with nine strikeouts and five walks. Clark pitched two innings while not allowing a hit with a strikeout.
Spencer had a double for the Lady Tigers with singles by Gillispie and Blanton. RBIs were from Spencer, Gillispie and Blanton. Scoring runs were Blanton (2), Williamson (1), Gillispie (1) and Dickey (1).