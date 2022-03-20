The TJC Apache Ladies swept the Kilgore College Lady Rangers on Sunday in a Region XIV softball doubleheader at The Ballpark at KC Commons in Kilgore.
Tyler Junior College won 10-0 and 9-0 to improve to 20-12 overall and 4-2 in conference. The Lady Rangers fall to 2-19-1 and 0-2.
Leah Hensarling hit home runs in both games for the Apache Ladies.
GAME 1
Jordyn Rodriguez and Kyleigh Clements combined on a three-hitter in the 10-0 win.
Rodriguez tossed 4.2 innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Clements got the final out.
Aliana Marroquin and Hensarling belted a home run with Amanda Skivington, Clements and Alyssa Bates hitting doubles.
Bates led the Apache Ladies with three hits. Others adding hits were Mackenzie Stuart, Aliana Marroquin and Mallory Webb.
RBIs were from Skivington (3), Hensarling (2), Marroquin (2) and Kylee Jacks (1).
Scoring runs were Bates (3), Jacks (2), Hensarling (1), Stuart (1), Marroquin (1), Hillary Victor (1) and Webb (1).
Dajah Montgomery had a double for the Lady Rangers. Madison Trujillo and Emalynn Redmann added singles.
GAME 2
Ryleigh Denton and Hailee Ruble were in the circle for the second game.
Denton threw four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Ruble tossed one innings. She allowed one hit and struck out two with no walk.
Along with Hensarling's home run, Marroquin and Rodriguez added doubles.
Bates, Skivington and Marroquin had two hits apiece. Jacks added a single.
RBIs were from Bates (2), Hensarling (2), Marroquin (2) and Madysun Vaughan (1).
Scoring runs Skivington (2), Marroquin (2), Bates (1), Jacks (1), Hensarling (1) and Kelsi Tonips (1).
Remington Denman and Montgomery had singles for KC.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, hosting Navarro College at the TJC softball field. The first game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
The Lady Rangers are scheduled to travel to Athens on Wednesday to meet Trinity Valley Community College. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.