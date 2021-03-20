Rusk 19, Brook Hill 9
BULLARD — Rusk scored seven runs in both the first and second innings en route to a 19-9 win over Brook Hill on Saturday.
Isabel Torres was 4 for 4 with five RBIs. Included in the Lady Eagles' hit total was a double and she scored three runs.
Calyssa Boggs was 4 for 4, which included a triple, while driving in two runs for Rusk. Teammate Miranda Morin hit two triples for Lady Eagles and drove in a run. Madelene Baldwin, Kennzie Norton, Abbie Pepin and Madalynn Woodruff added doubles. Woodruff also had two singles.
Pepin, Sarah Boudreaux and Woodruff each drove in two runs. Faith Long and Norton knocked in runs.
Sophia Arno (double, single), Mckenna Lovelady (double, single) and Gabby Garcia (triple, single) each had two hits for the Lady Guard. Maeci Wilson hit a double with singles from Callie Bailey and Mollee McCurley.
Arno and McCurley each had two RBIs with Bailey and Garcia knocking in runs.
Rusk is scheduled to host Jasper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brook Hill is scheduled to play Grace Community at 5 p.m. Monday in Tyler.