BROWNSBORO — Lauren Reid homered in the fifth inning, and Canton had a four-run sixth inning as the Eaglettes rallied to a 7-6 win over Brownsboro on Friday.
Brownsboro jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Canton tied the game in the second, Brownsboro scored a run in the third and three more in the fourth to go up 5-1.
Reid’s two-run shot in the fifth cut the score to 5-3, and the Eaglettes took the lead for good in the sixth.
Reid had two hits and three RBIs in the game. Jacey Pride and Chelsea Chitty each had two hits with a double. Kaitlin Hall and Kelsi Luce also had two hits.
Reid allowed six runs — one earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Kennedy Chastant led Brownsboro with three hits, including a double. Emma Barrentine had two hits. Trinity Hawkins and Camille Bowman each drove in two runs. Hawkins added a double.
Barrentine pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Hawkins pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Canton (11-4, 1-0) will host Wills Point at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Brownsboro (12-8, 0-1) will play Mabank at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Mabank.
Arp 10, Waskom 0
WASKOM — Abby Carpenter had a big day at the plate, and Paige Laird dominated in the pitching circle to lead Arp to a 10-0 win over Waskom.
Carpenter was 4-for-5 with two RBIs.
Laird allowed two hits in the seven-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Kyia Horton and Ariana Padron each had two hits with a double, and Jasmine Cavazos added two hits.
Arp (5-5) will host Troup at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harmony 10, Mineola 5
HARMONY — A six-run fifth inning helped Harmony take a 10-5 win over Mineola on Friday.
Kinzee Settles had a home run, a single and three RBIs. Analese Cano had a double, and Grace Kalenak and Camie Wellborn each had two hits for Harmony.
Cano allowed five runs — three earned — on 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
Kenleigh Aguirre, Emily Wiley and Lauren Simmons all had two hits for Mineola.
Alana Galaz pitched two innings and allowed four runs — three earned — on three hits with two waks. Kayleigh Thompson allowed six runs — two earned — on six hits with one walk in four innings.
Athens 24, Wills Point 1
WILLS POINT — Athens used an 18-run third inning to take a 24-1 win over Wills Point on Friday.
Alexa Wilcoxson had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Karlie Cook had a triple, a double and three RBIs. Abby Garcia was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Christina Wolverton had two hits with a double. Lexi Woods and Brooklyn Cook each added two hits, and Kenzie Hair drove in two runs.
Sarah Lott allowed one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
Athens (11-8-1) will host Van at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Quitman 10, Winnsboro 3
QUITMAN — Kyndle Michell had two hits with a double and two RBIs, but Winnsboro dropped a 10-3 decision to Quitman.
Rylee Stephens allowed seven runs — two earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Devin Grimes allowed three runs on no hits with two strikeouts and six walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Winnsboro (6-8-1) will host Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Troup 1, West Rusk 0
TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out 26 batters in a no-hitter as Troup won on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Davis didn’t walk any batters, but Troup did have two errors.
Davis and Jessie Minnix each had two hits for Troup.
Lilly Waddell struck out 17 for West Rusk and allowed five hits and three walks.
Troup (13-2) will play Arp at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Arp.
Kerens 21, Cayuga 13
CAYUGA — Kerens scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 21-13 win over Cayuga.
Leah Green was 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and five RBIs for Kerens. Aniya Lawerance had four hits with a triple. McKenzie Bancrocft had a double and single. Kenadee Lynch had three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Raygan Brook added a double. Madison Brumit had three hits.
Kerens (6-7) will play Brook Hill at 5 p.m. Monday in Bullard.
Jacksonville 11, Lufkin 3
LUFKIN — Grace Abercrombie went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple to lead Jacksonville to an 11-3 win over Lufkin.
Asjia Canady was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Riley Todd had two triples. Claire Gill had two hits with a double. Jasmine Gallegos had a triple, and Kylie McCown added two hits.
Canady pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Bullard 7, Lindale 1
LINDALE — Addison Hooker and Kaylee Paul each had three hits as Bullard took a 7-1 win over Lindale.
Hooker had a triple for Bullard (12-4). Claire Cannon also tripled and had two RBIs. Gabby Nichols had a double. Kenzie King had two hits, and Hadi Fults drove in two runs.
Fults struck out six in four innings. She allowed one run on three hits with two walks. Anistyn Foster pitched three no-hit innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Rains 13, Pattonville Prairiland 0
PATTONVILLE — Sage Hoover struck out 11 batters in a no-hitter as Rains won 13-0.
Hoover allowed one walk in five innings.
Chanlee Oakes homered and drove in two runs. Avery Songer was 4-for-4. Cambree Oakes added a double and drove in two runs, and Mia Caison drove in two runs.
Rains (20-1) will host Paris Chisum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 24, PINE TREE 0: MARSHALL — Adriana Vences homered in both of Marshall's 12-run innings, and the Lady Mavericks rolled to a 24-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Vences finished the night 4 for 4 with nine RBI. She belted a three-run home run in a 12-run first for Marshall, and added a grand slam and a two-run triple in a 12-run second frame. Alyson Roberson doubled three times, singled and drove in three runs. Wendy Esquivel tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Kendall Bickerdike, Kylie Coleman, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Emily Ellenburg and Margaret Truelove all doubled. Caitlyn Ellenburg and Coleman drove in three runs apiece. Truelove added two RBi, and Emily Ellenburg drove in one run.
Vencens also pitched, striking out five, walking one and giving up one hit - a single by Abigail Grimaldo - in three innings. Emily Ellenburg fanned five with no walks or hits allowed in two innings.
DISTRICT 16-4A
SPRING HILL 14, KILGORE 0: LONGVIEW — Sam Schott homered and drove in two runs, Kaycee Campbell and Hadleigh Childers added a couple of RBI apiece and Spring Hill blanked Kilgore, 14-0.
Kenzie Gee and Campbell had two hits apiece, and Lainey Linseisen also drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Schott struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit in five innings.
Genna Cavanaugh had the lone hit for Kilgore, a single.
DISTRICT 15-4A
LIBERTY-EYLAU 9, PITTSBURG 5: PITTSBURG — Liberty-Eylau used a six-run third inning to build a big lead early and held on for a 9-5 win over Pittsburg.
Ally Burns and Kyra Mason both doubled for Pittsburg, with Mason driving in two runs. Elyssia Lemelle had two hits and two RBI, and Morgan Warrick drove in a run. Kylie Fitch struck out nine and walked two in the pitching loss.
DISTRICT 14-4A
MABANK 3, VAN 1: VAN – The Mabank Lady Panthers scored lone runs in three different innings to earn a 3-1 win over the Van Lady Vandals.
Baylee Sales and Carlee cline had two hits and an RBI apiece for Mabank. Sales struck out 10 with no walks and one earned run allowed in six innings. Cline fanned one with no walks, hits or runs allowed in an inning of work.
DISTRICT 15-3A
HUGHES SPRINGS 6, WHITE OAK 5: HUGHES SPRINGS — Grace Pippin delivered a walk off RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied for a 6-5 win over White Oak.
Emma McKinney doubled twice, singled and had an RBI for Hughes Springs, which trailed 3-1 after three innings. The Lady Mustangs went on top 5-3 after six, but White Oak scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it.
Shea Nelson doubled and drove in a run for Hughes Springs. Pippen had two hits and two RBI, Karmen Searcy two hits and an RBI and Riley Lowery a double.
Pippen also earned the pitching win, striking out five in seven innings.
Lillian Scalia homered, singled and drove in three runs for White Oak. Lexi Dodson doubled and drove in a run, and Kelsi Wingo chipped in with an RBI. Morgan Benge struck out eight, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
O. CITY 2, N. DIANA 1: DIANA — Anna Green struck out nine, walked one and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings of work in the circle, and Ore City held on for a 2-1 win over New Diana.
Toni Gabaldon pitched the final 1.2 frames and got the win, striking out one with no walks or runs allowed. Kaylei Watkins and Alayna Andrews had two hits apiece for Ore City, and Katlin Moran added a single and two RBI.
Haley Manns struck out 11, walked one and gave up two earned runs in a complete game for New Diana. Reagan Reece tripled in the loss.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 7, HARLETON 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Mary Frances Ellis and Kailyn Clynch combined for five hits, two RBI and four runs scored from the top two spots in the lineup, leading Elysian Fields to a 7-4 win over Harleton.
Clynch had three hits and an RBI, and Ellis added two hits and an RBI for EF. Bryanne Beavers chipped in with two hits, and Cora Creech doubled and drove in two runs. Jessica Guilhas worked six innings in the circle, striking out six and walking one. Ellis fanned two with no walks or runs allowed in an inning of work.
Hollyn Alsobrook homered, singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Harleton. Laycee McGuffie tripled and drove in a run, and Kailey Wright had two hits - including a double. Karlee Cochran struck out five and walked one in four innings.
DISTRICT 14-3A
ATLANTA 14, HOOKS 4: HOOKS — Cara Taylor homered, Tori Clayton banged out four hits and drove in three runs and Atlanta rolled past Hooks, 14-4.
Clayton tripled, doubles, singled twice and scored three times for the Lady Rabbits. Callie Dyer had two its and two RBI, Sabrilyah Young two hits and two RBI and S.B. Davis three hits and an RBI. Jordon Hodge struck out five and walked two for the pitching win.
Chloe Hanes had three hits, Karsyn Vallejoe two hits and Haylie Garber, Marleigh Smith and Addyson Hale all had RBI for Hooks.